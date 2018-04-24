Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Trial set for mom accused of giving teens alcohol at former Penn Twp. home

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 4:30 p.m.

The trial of a former Penn Township woman charged with allowing teenagers to drink alcohol during a party at her home more than three years ago is expected to begin on May 7.

The attorney for Linda Swope told a Westmoreland County judge Tuesday that his client will be in town for the start of jury selection.

Swope, 53, relocated to Naples, Fla., after she was charged with misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors, child endangerment and furnishing alcohol to minors in connection with a party at her Whistle Drive home in February 2015.

Police said more than a dozen teens attended the party, and a video taken there was posted on the social media app Snapchat.

Police charged Swope after a student gave the Penn-Trafford High School resource officer a copy of the video, in which she and teens can be seen “chugging” and “shotgunning” beer. The video shows a female minor unconscious on a laundry room floor while Swope laughs at her.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Rita Hathaway last year ruled the video can be played for jurors during the trial.

Assistant District Attorney Karen Patterson said Tuesday that Swope had rejected a plea bargain that would have ended the case without a trial. Patterson declined to reveal details of the proposed plea bargain.

Swope contended the teens brought their own alcohol to the party, according to police testimony at a previous hearing.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

