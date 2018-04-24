Smithton Pike closing at Route 31 delayed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The closing of Smithton Pike at Route 31 in South Huntingdon for a road construction project is delayed until May 7.

The closure, which was to start Monday, was pushed back because a required permit was not obtained, said Valerie Petersen, a PennDOT spokeswoman in Uniontown.

Smithton Pike is being temporarily closed as part of the Interstate 70 at Route 31 interchange project. The contractor is clearing the hillside along I-70 and Smithton Pike as a prelude to realigning the highway and replacing the old bridge over I-70.

There will be no traffic restrictions on I-70 during the day – only nighttime single-lane closures will occur as necessary, Petersen said.

An official detour route on Smithton Pike will direct traffic onto Charlie's Road, Mendon Road and then Route 31.

Golden Triangle Construction Company Inc. of Robinson is the contractor for the $66.9 million interchange project, which is expected to be complete by November 2020.

