Home health assistant accused of stealing more than $40K from two Westmoreland County families

A home health care assistant from North Versailles was arraigned Tuesday on theft and forgery charges for allegedly stealing checks, currency and jewelry worth more than $40,000 from two homes in Westmoreland County.

Breianna J. Knox, 28, was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Helen Kistler in Harrison City on criminal charges filed by Murrysville and Penn Township police.

Knox was ordered held in the county prison after she failed to post $60,000 bond.

Murrysville Detective John Devlin reported in court documents that relatives of an elderly Murrysville homeowner who privately employed Knox reported in February that they discovered numerous unauthorized checks amounting to more than $31,000 were cashed by Knox and a bag of coins that held “at least $500” was missing from a closet.

Devlin reported one $74 check was written to Greensburg District Judge Chris Flanigan's office to pay for a parking ticket.

Devlin reported that financial records showed Knox, who was employed by the family since August 2016, also made more than $6,000 in unauthorized credit card purchases during the period.

Penn Township Detective Patrick Schwer reported that a second family that resides along Ashbaugh Road reported in March that they discovered several pieces of jewelry valued at $9,300 missing. Schwer said an investigation disclosed many of the items had allegedly been pawned locally by Knox.

The family also alleges Knox forged a check for $200 and made unauthorized purchases on a debit card, Schwer said in court documents. The detectives said about $300 in currency was missing from the residence.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled May 8 before Kistler.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.