Westmoreland

Wild ride: Route 981 driver with man on car hood lands in Westmoreland jail

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 5:36 p.m.

Reports of a man driving a car erratically near New Alexandria while another man struggled to hold on to the vehicle's hood Monday resulted in multiple charges.

State police charged James O. Oquinn, 28, of Brackenridge, with theft of a vehicle, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, driving without a license and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident at 8:47 a.m. Monday along Route 981 in Derry Township, south of New Alexandria.

Oquinn was arraigned before District Judge Mark Bilik and ordered held in the Westmoreland County jail after failing to post $10,000 bond.

Trooper Brian Hupe said police received multiple complaints about a confrontation between two men along the shoulder of the road.

A witness told police that one of the men “was on the hood of the car, waving frantically ... screaming for help,” Hupe wrote in court papers.

The witness told troopers the man at the wheel of a white Chevrolet Malibu was driving north about 30 mph and “swerving, trying to shake the male off the hood.”

Hupe said he located the car's owner -- the same man who was on the hood -- Matthew Farneth, 37, of the Arnold area, near the Oasis Hotel. Hupe said Farneth had given Oquinn and another man a lift to to Latrobe, and had gotten into an argument with Oquinn on the return trip.

“Farneth related that he pulled over and ordered Oquinn out of the car,” Hupe wrote.

Police allege Oquinn grabbed the car keys from the ignition and Farneth chased him into a nearby yard, but “Oquinn circled back to the car and proceeded to drive off.”

Farneth told police he jumped onto the hood of the car and held on for about a half mile, then Oquinn pulled over, “threw the keys into the woods” and walked away.

Hupe said he found Oquinn in a nearby shopping plaza.

“Oquinn denied driving. When asked if he threw the car keys in the woods, Oquinn shook his head yes, but then insisted no, and asked for an attorney,” Hupe wrote.

A preliminary hearing for Oquinn is scheduled May 2 before Bilik.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

