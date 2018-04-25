WCCC trims horticulture program from curriculum, cites low enrollment

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jack Bachman can't say enough about the student interns and graduates he's hired from Westmoreland County Community College's horticulture program.

“We've had great success with them at Country Farms. It's really sad that program is being dropped” said Bachman, who operates the garden and landscape company in Hempfield Township.

Horticulture students at WCCC, some of whom are still struggling to complete classes a year after the college announced it was closing the program this month, share his sentiments.

Earlier this week, they launched an online petition to save the program and quickly gathered 157 signatures with a goal of 1,000.

The program, the only horticulture degree program in Pennsylvania west of Penn State, is being eliminated from WCCC's curriculum effective this month.

Bachman said he was told WCCC was closing the program because of low enrollment. That has forced him to put out feelers to Penn State, West Virginia University and Ohio State to try to fill jobs for trained horticulturalists.

WCCC officials said they simply could not afford to continue offering a horticulture program.

“We review the programs on an annual basis. In March of 2017, we decided to close the horticulture programs. In 2015-16, the program lost $80,000 a year,” said WCCC spokeswoman Janet Corrinne-Harvey.

She said the program enrolled 26 students taking 169 credit hours in the fall of 2016, while a break-even point that would have required an enrollment of 276 students with 1,104 credit hours.

Earlier this week, Kristin McFann, who is finishing her course work in horticulture this spring, launched an online petition to save the program that quickly gathered 157 signatures as well as complementary comments about the program.

The 38-year-old Hunker mother of four said she has come to appreciate the value of sustainable horticulture during her studies and running plant sales at the college.

“I've had a lot of people contact me and say this program has always been a big secret. I don't know why they're doing this now. There is a demand for this in landscaping, golf courses, the local food movement, and it's going to grow, especially now that medical marijuana has been approved,” McCann said.

Xuri Zhang, the professor who introduced horticulture at WCCC 28 years ago, said it's always been a small program.

Zhang, who has a doctorate in horticulture, also teaches the master gardener program at the Penn State Extension Office. He contends there are plenty of jobs for graduates with a two-year degree.

“We've always had a good program. Our students are very dedicated. To me, it would have been good to do a little advertising for a small program, but (WCCC) didn't put any effort into it,” he said.

WCCC kept the program intact for a year after announcing it would be cut, stopped taking new students and counseled those in the program about the school's intention to eliminate it.

Although that seemed like adequate notice for a two-year program, McCann said there are still part-time students who haven't been able to finish the program.

McFann said she'll make yet another stab at persuading WCCC to revive the program.

“We deserve a chance to do whatever we can to keep this program running for the future farmers, florists, landscapers, lawn care companies, greenhouse growers, medical marijuana growers and nursery production companies that we all utilize and depend on here in Westmoreland County,” she said.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib