Teen accused of attacking Adelphoi Village employee
Updated 3 hours ago
A 15-year-old girl was arrested after allegedly attacking an Adelphoi Village employee, according to state police.
The girl kicked, punched and spit on the male employee at 8:30 p.m. Sunday at a Derry Township Adelphoi Village group home.
The girl tested positive for Hepatitis B, police said. The virus can be passed through bodily fluids, according to the Mayo Clinic. It attacks the liver and can be chronic, though most adults recover fully, the clinic states.
The girl was charged through Westmoreland County juvenile court with aggravated assault, police said.
Adelphoi Village, based in Latrobe, operates three group homes in the Latrobe area and another in Connellsville for youths who are court-adjudicated or placed there by the children and youth services agencies in their home counties.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.