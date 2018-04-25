Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Excela Health's first drug take-back box nets 30 pounds in first month

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 11:57 a.m.
A new prescription drug take back box is available 24/7 at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital's outpatient center in a hallway near the entrance.
Updated 2 hours ago

In the past month, about 30 pounds of unused prescription medication have been dropped into a new drug take-back box at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.

That includes some fentanyl patches, which could have made their way into the wrong hands and on the streets for illegal distribution.

“That's a good thing that someone felt the need to dispose of that safely,” said Robin Jennings, health system spokeswoman.

The shiny blue MedSafe box is the first in the health system to be available to the public for drop-offs of unused or unwanted medication at any time of day. The locked dropbox is in a long corridor that is open 24/7 at the entrance to Latrobe Hospital's outpatient wing. The 38-gallon box is under surveillance and will be emptied regularly.

Excela Health officials hope to expand the program soon to hospitals in Greensburg and Mt. Pleasant.

“It takes it out of the hands of people that should not have the drugs and it takes it out of the wastewater stream,” said Dean Matanin, Excela Health director of pharmacy.

Latrobe Police Chief Jim Bumar was happy to see the addition. Officers empty a similar box at the police station about once a week, he said.

“You will be amazed at how much you take in,” Bumar told hospital officials. “This is such a burden-reliever on the police department because we take in so many drugs.”

And the drop-off option keeps leftover medications from the black market.

“That contributes to the drug problem,” he said. “Those drugs do get out on the street if they're not disposed of.”

Proper disposal prevents tainting of waterways and drinking water, which can be harmful to the environment, animals and humans, said Ellen Keefe, director of Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling. Medication should not be flushed down the toilet, she said.

The medications disposed of in the box will be incinerated, said Dave Byers, director of safety for Excela Health. The box was emptied for the first time Tuesday.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

