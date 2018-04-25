Greensburg police find woman they say stole credit card from unconscious hospital patient

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Using social media, Greensburg police on Wednesday tracked down an Allegheny County woman wanted for allegedly stealing a credit card from an unconscious patient at Excela Health Westmoreland hospital and using it to buy alcohol, groceries and pay other expenses.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Charlette J. Jackson, 55, who told District Judge Chris Flanigan she lives in North Braddock. Her last known address was Rankin, police said.

Flanigan ordered Jackson be held at the Westmoreland County Prison after she failed to post $15,000 bond. She is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, access device fraud, identity theft, and criminal use of a communication facility.

Investigators said Jackson falsely identified herself as the patient's daughter to get into his hospital room in the intensive care unit on Feb. 8. She then stole a credit card and made $4,000 in purchases at about 50 locations throughout Westmoreland and Allegheny counties, Detective John Swank said.

The card was used to rack up charges at restaurants, liquor stores, gas stations, grocery stores and department stores as well as to pay personal medical expenses for Jackson and her daughter, Swank reported in court documents.

Police quickly identified Jackson with the assistance of hospital security and staff, Swank added.

Jackson told Flanigan she wants to apply for a public defender. She declined to speak to reporters as police led her from Flanigan's office.

Investigators posted Jackson's photograph on the police department's Facebook page just before 9 a.m. and had located her by noon, Capt. Robert Stafford said.

"We received numerous tips, and Rankin police also assisted," Stafford said.

The patient only recently discovered the thefts after getting out of the hospital and receiving his credit card bill, Stafford said.

During Jackson's brief court hearing, Swank said the victim called police Wednesday to report a second credit card is believed to be missing.

"We haven't had an opportunity to investigate that one yet," Swank told the judge.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled May 3.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.