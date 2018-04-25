Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Saint Vincent College library will be renovated, expanded

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 11:30 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Saint Vincent College library, which contains a 540-year-old copy of the classic “Canterbury Tales,” plans a $22 million renovation and expansion to give students and faculty the amenities needed for a 21st century learning facility and technology hub.

For the Benedictine monks whose order founded the college near Latrobe in 1846, libraries have always been a place where “knowledge was transmitted,” whether it was by hand in the Middle Ages or in today's world where “books are on phones,” the college's president, Brother Norman W. Hipps, told an audience of about 100 students, faculty, college officials and supporters Wednesday at groundbreaking ceremonies in front of the Latimer Family Library.

“Technology is a tool for educating students,” Hipps said.

Construction on the two-story, 13,000-square-foot expansion is expected to begin once the semester ends next month and is scheduled to be completed by the fall 2020. The college is conducting a fundraising campaign to pay for the library project, as well as other buildings on campus.

The expanded library, which will have three floors within the two stories, will be built in front of the existing building and have a new entrance, said Alan Hohlfelder, a principal of MacLachan, Cornelius & Filoni. The challenge was fitting the addition in the space between the building and the road separating it from the Robert S. Carey Student Center, Hohfelder said.

The expanded library will have four new classrooms, a computer laboratory, distance-learning space and areas where students can work in collaboration with their professors, said Bibiana Boerio, co-chair of the library project steering committee and a member of the college's board.

Space has been set aside for a writing and tutoring center, instructional technology offices, video production suite and study rooms. The top level will offer solitary study spaces, group study rooms, three primary art galleries, a gallery video exhibit room and a rare book exhibit and storage area.

The libraries are changing from a quiet space for solo study to one for students who value social interaction, said Brother David Kelly, the library director since 2001. Officials want the library to be a place where students want to go to study, meet classmates or work together on a project, Kelly said.

“It's doing more things here, locally and internationally, because they will have the internet,” Kelly said.

The college surveyed students and faculty to determine what features and facilities they wanted in the transformation, Boerio said. One amenity was a barista cafe, Boerio said, standing across from the student center where there's a dining facility on the first floor.

Kelly said students who want to take a break and have a soda, coffee or a snack “don't want to pack up and leave (the library).”

Boerio joked that the only aspect of the project that did not accommodate student requests was “moving the library closer to the dorms.”

The renovation will fill what Boerio called an “urgent need” to improve the college's ability to preserve and display art and rare book collections there and at the archabbey. Saint Vincent has more than 100 rare books that are at least 1,500 years old, officials said.

The library will be “refining” its collection by removing older copies of duplicate books so “we have an up-to-date collection,” Kelly said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

President of Saint Vincent College, Brother Norman Hipps, talks about the vision for the new facility, and the history of Benedictine libraries, during the ground breaking ceremony for the expansion and renovation of the Latimer Family Library, at Saint Vincent College, in Unity Twp., on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. .
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
President of Saint Vincent College, Brother Norman Hipps, talks about the vision for the new facility, and the history of Benedictine libraries, during the ground breaking ceremony for the expansion and renovation of the Latimer Family Library, at Saint Vincent College, in Unity Twp., on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. .
Babiana Boerio, co-chair of the library expansion project steering committee, talks about the vision for the future, during the ground breaking ceremony for the expansion and renovation of the Latimer Family Library, at Saint Vincent College, in Unity Twp., on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. .
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Babiana Boerio, co-chair of the library expansion project steering committee, talks about the vision for the future, during the ground breaking ceremony for the expansion and renovation of the Latimer Family Library, at Saint Vincent College, in Unity Twp., on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. .
J. Christopher Donahue, chair of the 'Forward Always Forward' campaign, speaks during the ground breaking ceremony for the expansion and renovation of the Latimer Family Library, at Saint Vincent College, in Unity Twp., on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. .
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
J. Christopher Donahue, chair of the 'Forward Always Forward' campaign, speaks during the ground breaking ceremony for the expansion and renovation of the Latimer Family Library, at Saint Vincent College, in Unity Twp., on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. .
J. Christopher Donahue, chair of the 'Forward Always Forward' campaign, speaks during the ground breaking ceremony for the expansion and renovation of the Latimer Family Library, at Saint Vincent College, in Unity Twp., on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. .
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
J. Christopher Donahue, chair of the 'Forward Always Forward' campaign, speaks during the ground breaking ceremony for the expansion and renovation of the Latimer Family Library, at Saint Vincent College, in Unity Twp., on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. .
Archabbot Douglas Nowicki, leads a prayer, before blessing the site with holy water, during the ground breaking ceremony for the expansion and renovation of the Latimer Family Library, at Saint Vincent College, in Unity Twp., on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. .
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Archabbot Douglas Nowicki, leads a prayer, before blessing the site with holy water, during the ground breaking ceremony for the expansion and renovation of the Latimer Family Library, at Saint Vincent College, in Unity Twp., on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. .
Archabbot Douglas Nowicki, blesses the site with holy water, during the ground breaking ceremony for the expansion and renovation of the Latimer Family Library, at Saint Vincent College, in Unity Twp., on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. .
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Archabbot Douglas Nowicki, blesses the site with holy water, during the ground breaking ceremony for the expansion and renovation of the Latimer Family Library, at Saint Vincent College, in Unity Twp., on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. .
From left: Al Hohlfelder, Brother David Kelly, Linda Boxx, Luke Latimer, Archabbot Douglas Nowicki, Bibiana Boerio, Chris Donahue, and Brother Norman Hipps, break ground for the $22 million renovation and expansion of the Latimer Family Library, at Saint Vincent College, in Unity Twp., on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. .
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
From left: Al Hohlfelder, Brother David Kelly, Linda Boxx, Luke Latimer, Archabbot Douglas Nowicki, Bibiana Boerio, Chris Donahue, and Brother Norman Hipps, break ground for the $22 million renovation and expansion of the Latimer Family Library, at Saint Vincent College, in Unity Twp., on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. .
From left: Al Hohlfelder, Brother David Kelly, Linda Boxx, Luke Latimer, Archabbot Douglas Nowicki, Bibiana Boerio, Chris Donahue, and Brother Norman Hipps, break ground for the $22 million renovation and expansion of the Latimer Family Library, at Saint Vincent College, in Unity Twp., on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. .
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
From left: Al Hohlfelder, Brother David Kelly, Linda Boxx, Luke Latimer, Archabbot Douglas Nowicki, Bibiana Boerio, Chris Donahue, and Brother Norman Hipps, break ground for the $22 million renovation and expansion of the Latimer Family Library, at Saint Vincent College, in Unity Twp., on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. .
Architect's rendering of Latimer Family Library expansion
Architect's rendering of Latimer Family Library expansion
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me