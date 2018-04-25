Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

New Derry man jailed in connection with police pursuit

Paul Peirce | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 1:39 p.m.

A Derry Township man who allegedly fled a traffic stop this month has been charged with multiple criminal and traffic offenses, including driving under the influence.

Eric M. Reffo, 29, of New Derry, was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Mark Bilik on the DUI charge as well as counts of fleeing and eluding police, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, failure to stop at stop signs and speeding. Borough police filed the charges in connection with the chase that began about 3:29 a.m. April 14.

Officer Zachary Gustafson alleged that Reffo's blood-alcohol content was .16 percent, or twice the state legal limit of .08 for driving under the influence.

The chase began on East Owens Avenue after a police received a complaint for suspicious activity, Gustafson reported in court documents. Reffo drove his 2009 Volkswagen through numerous stop signs on North Chestnut and West Third streets before eventually pulling over and surrendering to officers on Hickory Avenue, Gustafson reported.

Bilik ordered Reffo held in the Westmoreland County Prison after he failed to post $10,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled on May 2.

