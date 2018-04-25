Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland survey pinpoints blight, small business assistance

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 9:30 p.m.

Westmoreland County's future should include elimination of downtown blight, enhancement of trails, cultivation of arts and entertainment and more assistance for small businesses.

Those were the conclusions of about 40 residents who participated Wednesday in the third of seven planned meetings throughout the county that run through late May to rate and prioritize needs for future generations.

The meetings are part of the planning process in the formulation of a new comprehensive plan, a document that is expected to provide a blueprint to bolster the county's population.

“The goal is to attract, develop and train a diverse and stable workforce that will sustain a healthy economy,” said Brian Lawrence, deputy director of the county's planning department.

Lawrence is coordinating the effort launched in 2016. The $309,000 project is expected to be completed in October when county commissioners are expected to approve the plan.

Planners spent the last year meeting with residents, business owners and community leaders to gather a consensus about what is needed to make the county a more attractive place to live.

Those sessions produced seven categories with 43 separate strategies designed to improve the quality of life. Those strategies were presented Wednesday as participants used the cell phones to rate and rank the ideas.

“We don't want to waste time on action plans the public doesn't want,” Lawrence said.

At Wednesday's session, conducted at the county courthouse in Greensburg, residents were asked to rank proposed strategies to bolster the county's workforce. They ranked assisting small businesses as the top priority.

Cultivation of arts and entertainment options in the county topped the rankings among seven ideas geared to improve the Westmoreland's image. Investment of downtown areas and the elimination of blight ranked among proposals to improve housing and living options of residents. Enhancing bike and walking trails and upgrading and development high-speed internet was favored to help residents connect better with natural resources and embrace a new modern economy.

Four additional public sessions will be conducted through May 23, with the next one scheduled for April 30 at the Turkeytown Volunteer Fire Department in South Huntingdon.

County planners on Wednesday also pushed out a new online survey that allows residents to rank and rate the proposed strategies without attending the meetings.

Lawrence said 120 online surveys were completed on Wednesday.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

click me