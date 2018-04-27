Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Have tinted vehicle windows in Westmoreland County? Expect police to crack down

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, April 27, 2018, 12:45 p.m.

Updated 3 minutes ago

Westmoreland County motorists, does your vehicle have dark-tinted windows, high-lift suspension, oversized tires, an ornamental grill or running board lights?

You can expect a crackdown this spring on such equipment accessory violations, state police in Greensburg said Friday.

“I don't know what it is, but the last few years we've seen more and more vehicles in our area violating the equipment violations becoming more prevalent,” said Troop A public information officer Trooper Steven Limani. “We recently spoke with the Westmoreland County Police Chiefs Association, and they agree it has become a problem. ... We're both going to be more diligent enforcing those regulations.

“We're not trying to crush the public with fines. ... We're trying to get the vehicles in compliance and keep the highways safe,” Limani said.

To emphasize the point, troopers equipped with special hand-held tint meters conducted a traffic detail between 10 and 11 a.m. along Route 119, north of Youngwood, pulling over vehicles that officers felt violated state laws that require 70 percent of light needs to be able to pass through front driver and passenger side windows. State law says it is illegal to drive a vehicle with window tint so dark that you can't see into the car from the outside.

Limani said motorists who were found in violation of the law when they were pulled over Friday were given only written warnings.

“If you are cited for a window tint violation, with the fine and cost, you could be looking at $150 total,” Limani said.

Limani noted that on sport utility vehicles and trucks there is no tint requirement on rear side windows. Medical exemptions are available by contacting PennDOT medical unit at (717) 787-9662.

State law also requires that tires cannot extend beyond the body, and truck and SUV bumpers must be 16 to 30 inches off the ground.

“Some of these bumper issues could be catastrophic in a collision should the bumpers on the vehicle not match up,” Limani said.

Limani was uncertain why there has been a proliferation of equipment violations in the past few years.

“Maybe it's because we haven't been doing our due diligence enforcing those regulations in the past. But we are going to be looking at it a lot more,” Limani said.

“And really when you think about it ... why would anyone want another reason to be pulled over by police?” Limani asked.

For more information, access https://www.dot.state.pa.us/Public/DVSPubsForms/BMV/BMV%20Manuals/Pub_45%20Inspections%20Regulations/PUB-45.pdf

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Stephen Limani shows one of their tint meters Friday, April 27, 2018 at the State Police barracks in Greensburg. When the digital reader is placed on a tinted window it gives a reading on the amount of sunlight that can pass through the glass.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Stephen Limani shows one of their tint meters Friday, April 27, 2018 at the State Police barracks in Greensburg. When the digital reader is placed on a tinted window it gives a reading on the amount of sunlight that can pass through the glass.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Stephen Limani demonstrates on a vehicle window one of their tint meters Friday, April 27, 2018 at the State Police barracks in Greensburg. When the digital reader is placed on a tinted window it gives a reading on the amount of sunlight that can pass through the glass, allowing a law enforcement official to determine whether the window is illegal.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Stephen Limani demonstrates on a vehicle window one of their tint meters Friday, April 27, 2018 at the State Police barracks in Greensburg. When the digital reader is placed on a tinted window it gives a reading on the amount of sunlight that can pass through the glass, allowing a law enforcement official to determine whether the window is illegal.
State Police Trooper Sean Kelley uses a window tint meter during a traffic stop along Route 119 in South Greensburg on Friday, April 27, 2018. Troopers were only issuing warnings on Friday to raise awareness about equipment violations motorists might not know about.
State Police Trooper Sean Kelley uses a window tint meter during a traffic stop along Route 119 in South Greensburg on Friday, April 27, 2018. Troopers were only issuing warnings on Friday to raise awareness about equipment violations motorists might not know about.
State Police Trooper Sean Kelley makes a traffic stop along Route 119 in South Greensburg to issue warnings about tinted windows to drivers Friday, April 27, 2018. Troopers were only issuing warnings on Friday to raise awareness about equipment violations motorists might not know about.
State Police Trooper Sean Kelley makes a traffic stop along Route 119 in South Greensburg to issue warnings about tinted windows to drivers Friday, April 27, 2018. Troopers were only issuing warnings on Friday to raise awareness about equipment violations motorists might not know about.
