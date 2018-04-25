Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Hanna's Town group seeks antiques, collectibles dealers

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 7:24 p.m.

The antiques and collectibles market at Historic Hanna's Town in Hempfield is seeking vendors for its upcoming 45th season, which is held the second Sunday of each month, beginning May 13 and continuing through Oct. 14.

The vendors must sell only antiques, collectibles and historic crafts. Yard sale or flea market items are not permitted. The gate opens at 7:30 a.m. Sunday and the market continues through early afternoon.

More than 100 dealers typically are selling items at each event, which attracts 600 to 1,000 customer vehicles, depending on the weather.

The dealer spaces are 28-feet-by-20-feet on a grass surface. The fee to sell at one event is $35, and discounts are available for multiple shows. Dealers who pay for all six shows in advance receive a rate of $25 per show and can reserve their space in advance. Those who commit to four shows can still save with a rate of $30 per show.

Proceeds benefit the Westmoreland County Historical Society's education and preservation projects at Historic Hanna's Town, a Revolutionary War period settlement and site of the first English courts west of the Allegheny Mountains.

Historic Hanna's Town is three miles north of Greensburg and along Forbes Trail Road, near its intersection with Route 119.

For additional information, call 724-532-1935 or visit www.westmorelandhistory.org

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

