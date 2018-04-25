Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Ligonier Township to accept appliances, tires Saturday

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 9:45 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Residents of Ligonier Township and Ligonier and Laurel Mountain boroughs will have the chance to dispose of unwanted household items during a Dumpster Day collection 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.

Participants will be charged $5 per carload of items, $10 per truckload or $20 per dump truckload. Other fees include $2 per regular tire and $5 per large tire — $4 and $10, respectively, if the rim is included; $15 for an appliance containing Freon; $10 per other appliance.

Items that won't be accepted include paint, pressurized paint cans, hazardous materials, items containing dirt, concrete blocks, plaster, fiberglass insulation, shingles, household garbage, broken glass and grass clippings.

Township police will check participants' IDs.

