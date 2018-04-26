Elliott Group's request for Jeannette Glass property subject of public hearing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• A copy of the proposed zoning ordinance amendment is available at city hall Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

A public hearing next month will address a request by Elliott Group to make heavy manufacturing a conditional use of the Jeannette Glass property, according to city officials.

It will be up to city council whether to amend the zoning ordinance for the urban center district, which currently permits only light manufacturing, among other non-industrial uses. The urban center district was created specifically for the 13.8-acre former glass plant site.

“It was always industrial use before, so it kind of makes sense to keep it like that,” said Alec Italiano, planning commission chairman.

The Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. last month approved a resolution authorizing the sale of the property to Elliott Group for $600,000. Company officials requested the zoning change, said Italiano and city clerk Michelle Langdon.

An Elliott Group spokeswoman declined to comment.

The proposed redevelopment project involves the construction of a cryogenic pump test stand, according to information released by county officials when they approved the purchase and sale agreement March 8. Elliott Group employs about 875 people at its U.S. headquarters along Route 130 in Jeannette, 1.5 miles from the former glass production site that the IDC bought for $305,000 at a 2012 tax sale.

A $6 million remediation and redevelopment project at the property is on track for completion this summer.

The Elliott Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Tokyo-based Ebara Corp., supplies compressors and turbines for liquefied natural gas plants.

County officials said the project would create about 130 jobs.

City council unanimously approved a tentative amendment to the zoning ordinance this month. That came after a public planning commission meeting during which Elliott officials spoke about the request, Italiano said.

“We did recommend for (council) to change it for them to allow industrial use on that property,” he said.

If council gives a final OK to the zoning amendment, Elliott will have to apply to the city for permission to use the property on a conditional basis for heavy manufacturing, Langdon said. That application, which would be up to council to approve, would include details of the proposed use of the property, she said.

If the agreement is approved by Elliott officials, the proposed plant would be used to test cryogenic pumps and expanders for the liquefied natural gas industry. Those pumps and expanders would be manufactured at Elliott's current Jeannette location.

They currently are manufactured at Nevada-based EIC Cryo, which Elliott Group is integrating into its operations. EIC Cryo stands for Ebara International Corp.'s Cryodynamics Division.

After the 2012 property purchase, county officials faced years of legal challenges from the previous owner, the late Abraham Zion of New York. The state Supreme Court upheld the sale, and the parties reached a settlement in 2016.

A ground-breaking ceremony in May marked the beginning of the project at the brownfield site, which has been funded by state and local dollars.

Zion purchased the old factory in 1983 for $4 million and, for decades, let it sit dormant. Years of court challenges stymied redevelopment plans at the property, which was littered with rusted buildings and hazardous remnants of glass making. Zion died in 2016. The eyesore has been replaced with clean, fresh soil.

