Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Prantl's Bakery prepares for Greensburg grand opening

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
Prantl's new thumbprint cookies are modeled after the ones offered for years at the Arcade Bakery in Kaufmann's Downtown and then Macy's.
Submitted
Prantl's new thumbprint cookies are modeled after the ones offered for years at the Arcade Bakery in Kaufmann's Downtown and then Macy's.

Updated 33 minutes ago

Prantl's Bakery has been serving up its signature sweets in Greensburg for more than a month, but it will make its new location official with a grand opening next week.

The ribbon cutting will be held at noon May 3 at 612 Grove St.

Local government officials will attend, as will Henry Prantl, who founded the bakery more than 50 years ago and invented its famous burnt almond torte, according to the bakery's announcement.

Prantl retired in 2007. Greensburg's John Felice now owns the bakery.

The Greensburg location has had limited hours in the run-up to the grand opening. Once the ribbon is cut, it will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

In addition to selling directly to the public, the Greensburg Prantl's location bakes desserts that are shipped to the other two Prantl's locations in Shadyside and Downtown's Market Square, where demand outpaced those bakery's production. The Greensburg location also houses Prantl's cake-decorating service and will serve as a "test kitchen" for new recipes.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me