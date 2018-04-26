Prantl's Bakery prepares for Greensburg grand opening

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Prantl's Bakery has been serving up its signature sweets in Greensburg for more than a month, but it will make its new location official with a grand opening next week.

The ribbon cutting will be held at noon May 3 at 612 Grove St.

Local government officials will attend, as will Henry Prantl, who founded the bakery more than 50 years ago and invented its famous burnt almond torte, according to the bakery's announcement.

Prantl retired in 2007. Greensburg's John Felice now owns the bakery.

The Greensburg location has had limited hours in the run-up to the grand opening. Once the ribbon is cut, it will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

In addition to selling directly to the public, the Greensburg Prantl's location bakes desserts that are shipped to the other two Prantl's locations in Shadyside and Downtown's Market Square, where demand outpaced those bakery's production. The Greensburg location also houses Prantl's cake-decorating service and will serve as a "test kitchen" for new recipes.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.