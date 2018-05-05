Latrobe man wins school business officials group's highest honor
Noteworthy: Koluder won the Gary E. Reeser Memorial award, the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials' highest honor, for his work maintaining the Derry Area School District's sound financial footing, helping districts save money through jointly purchasing supplies and materials through the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit, serving a health care consortium to help county school districts reduce the cost of health plans, and mentoring less experienced school business professionals around the region.
Age: 59
Residence: Latrobe
Family: Wife, Mary; two sons, Alec and Jake
Education: Bachelor of science degree in business administration, University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, 1980
Occupation: Administrative assistant for business affairs, Derry Area School District
Background: After a short stint in the private sector after college, Koluder worked as the business manager for the Mt. Pleasant Area School District from 1985 to 1997, and has been with the Derry Area School District for more than 20 years.
Quote: “I was honored and humbled by this. ... I've just been around a long time, and I'm always willing to help others and work with others.”