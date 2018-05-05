Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Latrobe man wins school business officials group's highest honor

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Saturday, May 5, 2018, 8:48 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Noteworthy: Koluder won the Gary E. Reeser Memorial award, the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials' highest honor, for his work maintaining the Derry Area School District's sound financial footing, helping districts save money through jointly purchasing supplies and materials through the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit, serving a health care consortium to help county school districts reduce the cost of health plans, and mentoring less experienced school business professionals around the region.

Age: 59

Residence: Latrobe

Family: Wife, Mary; two sons, Alec and Jake

Education: Bachelor of science degree in business administration, University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, 1980

Occupation: Administrative assistant for business affairs, Derry Area School District

Background: After a short stint in the private sector after college, Koluder worked as the business manager for the Mt. Pleasant Area School District from 1985 to 1997, and has been with the Derry Area School District for more than 20 years.

Quote: “I was honored and humbled by this. ... I've just been around a long time, and I'm always willing to help others and work with others.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me