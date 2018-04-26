Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Local American Idol singer, yo-yo champ slated for Latrobe banana split fest

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 6:45 p.m.
Two-year-old Willow Bower of York looks out of a painted cutout during the Great American Banana Split Festival on Satuday, Aug. 27, 2016 in Latrobe.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Irwin's Aubrey Burchell performs on 'American Idol' with her father.
Facebook.
Tyler Severance, 26, of Philadelphia, a world and national champion yo-yo competitor, shows off some style while performing on the steps of the Mellon Institute, in Oakland, on Friday, March 16, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Tyler Severance, 26, of Philadelphia, a world and national champion yo-yo competitor, shows off some style while performing on the steps of the Mellon Institute, in Oakland, on Friday, March 16, 2018.

Updated 58 minutes ago

A teen from Irwin who competed on American Idol and a world yo-yo champion are among the acts slated for this year's Great American Banana Split Celebration Aug. 24-26 in downtown Latrobe.

The sixth annual festival will feature entertainment on two stages, including an appearance by local singer Aubrey Burchell . Burchell this year made it to the solo round of the American Idol reality TV show but was eliminated without her performance segments airing.

As part of the competition, she performed an original song, “Memory.” The Latrobe festival is among venues where area audiences now have a chance to catch her act in person.

Tyler Severance of Philadelphia , winner of the 2007 World Yo-Yo Contest 5A Division, will be on hand to show off his skills and tricks with the string-controlled toy.

Severance won national and world yo-yo championships before he could drive. He now owns yo-yo manufacturer Recess International and provides demonstrations around the country.

The entertainment lineup also includes the Joe Porembka Orchestra Tribute Band, Scott Hall “The One Man Band,” Felicia Lynn Band, Joe Gordon & Jane West and East Coast Road.

The first night of the celebration coincides with the opening game of the local high school football season — a 7 p.m. meeting of backyard rivals Derry Area and Greater Latrobe at Latrobe's Memorial Stadium. A pep rally will be held a few hours earlier on the festival Main Stage on Ligonier Street, with Lovebettie providing music.

A climbing wall, a car show, a pie-eating contest, kids' activities and food and craft vendors are other elements organizers are preparing as they continue planning for the festival.

“I am excited about the great talent already booked and those who would like to be a part of this community tradition,” said festival chairman Michael Simons, general manager of Springhill Suites Marriott Latrobe. “We are currently looking for additional volunteers who would like to be a part of this great event. Volunteering will act as a great resume-builder for anyone who would like to participate.”

Crowds of close to 35,000 are expected during the weekend festival. It celebrates Latrobe's claim to fame as the birthplace of the banana split, created by pharmacist David Strickler in 1904.

Visit fb.com/bananasplitfest for more information.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

