Police: Driver fled scene after striking pedestrian in Hempfield shopping center

State police allege a Greensburg man drove onto the sidewalk of a Hempfield Township shopping plaza, struck and seriously injured a woman outside a store Thursday afternoon.

Seth M. Vanderella, 26, was arraigned Friday morning on multiple criminal charges including aggravated assault, simple assault, failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving injury, reckless endangerment, harassment and careless driving in connection with the incident that occurred at about 4:30 p.m. in the Greengate East Plaza.

Police were able to identify Vanderella because a witness to the incident in the vicinity of the Play It Again Sports store in the plaza was able to obtain the license number on Vanderella's silver, 2009 Hyundai Elantra sedan, Trooper Nicholas Parker reported in an affidavit of probable cause.

“(Vanderella) briefly remained on the scene ... before the vehicle fled westbound on Route 30,” Parker wrote in court documents.

Police reports did not indicate the woman was struck intentionally.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Excela Health Westmoreland hospital where she was treated for multiple broken bones and bruises, Parker said.

Vanderella was arraigned before Youngwood District Judge Tony Bompiani and ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $100,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled May 11 before Hempfield District Judge Mark Mansour.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.