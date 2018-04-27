New Kensington man caught with backpack holding $140K in heroin

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A New Kensington man was arrested Thursday on drug possession charges after allegedly fleeing state police.

Julian Greenlee, 31, was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing. He is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on a $500,000 bond.

Members of the State Police TACET team in Greensburg were conducting surveillance on a house that drug dealers were suspected of visiting, a police report said. Greenlee was seen leaving the house with a backpack and driving away in a silver Mercedes sport utility vehicle. A registration check showed the vehicle to be stolen from New Kensington, so officers attempted a traffic stop, the report said.

Greenlee allegedly ran from the vehicle with the backpack. He was arrested without incident a short time later.

Inside the backpack were 260 bricks of heroin (13,000 stamp bags), with a street value of $140,000, police said. New Kensington and Lower Burrell police assisted.

