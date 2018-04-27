Franklin Regional stabber Alex Hribal's bid for shorter prison term denied

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Alex Hribal hoped to get his 60-year prison sentence reduced by half for his conviction for trying to kill 20 students and a security guard during a knife rampage at Franklin Regional High School.

But the sentence will stand, a Westmoreland County judge ruled Friday.

Following a brief hearing, Common Pleas Court Christopher Feliciani said he saw no reason to reduce the penalty imposed Jan. 22 on Alex Hribal and rejected a defense motion seeking to reduce the length of his prison term.

“I am perplexed at this stage as to why I should cut the sentence in half,” Feliciani ruled in denying the defense motion.

Hribal, 20, of Murrysville was sentenced to serve 23 1⁄ 2 to 60 years in prison for the April 9, 2014, knife attack that left several students severely injured and others still dealing with the emotional trauma from the violent incident.

Hribal pleaded guilty late last year to 43 counts including 21 charges each of attempted murder and aggravated assault as well as one weapons offense for taking knives onto school property.

Hribal was 15 when, before the start of classes, he moved along a school hallway stabbing and slashing students with two kitchen knives he brought from his home, police said.

Defense attorney Pat Thomassey said Hribal's sentence was too long and asked that the judge essentially cut it in half, to 15 to 30 years in prison.

“You essentially gave Alex a life sentence. If he serves his maximum, it means he will be more than 70 years old when he gets out,” Thomassey said.

Thomassey suggested the judge, during a lengthy sentencing hearing in January, did not fully consider evidence from Hribal's parents, who claimed their son was the subject of bullying by classmates.

Feliciani rejected that claim, saying he didn't hear any substantial evidence of bullying during the sentencing proceeding.

“It just seems arbitrary to me,” the judge said of the defense's request to reduce the sentence. “The bullying evidence (presented) was not to the extent that it could be relied on. You had four years to develop that.”

Thomassey countered that Hribal felt comfortable talking only to his parents about being bullied. He did not share that information with the several psychologists hired to assess his mental stability throughout the long course of his legal case.

District Attorney John Peck said the victims pushed for a longer sentence so that Hribal would serve at least 30 years before he is eligible for parole.

“You heard from family members who thought their children were on death's door. He (Hribal) could be out by the time he is 50,” Peck said.

Thomassey said he will again appeal Hribal's sentence, this time to the state's Superior Court.