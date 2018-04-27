Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Hempfield Park amphitheater cost jumps by $68,600

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Friday, April 27, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
Zac and Alyssa Cole of Hempfield walk their dogs Noah and Olivia in Hempfield Park in 2016. A planned wooden amphitheater at the park is likely to have a much higher price tag than township supervisors originally expected.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Zac and Alyssa Cole of Hempfield walk their dogs Noah and Olivia in Hempfield Park in 2016. A planned wooden amphitheater at the park is likely to have a much higher price tag than township supervisors originally expected.

Hempfield supervisors approved a $293,600 contract to build an amphitheater in Hempfield Park, despite rejecting a $225,000 bid several months ago because it was too expensive.

Township leaders say that earlier bid was only for laying the foundation and constructing the prefabricated amphitheater, while the newly approved contract with JP Masonry includes electrical work, lighting and a dressing room.

“It's a complete package now,” said George Reese, chairman of the board of supervisors.

The township originally planned to do the project piecemeal, handling some of the work itself or hiring various contractors to complete it, said acting manager Jason Winters.

The prefabricated amphitheater itself cost $89,000, bringing the total cost of the project to about $382,000.

Reese said the township took extra time to examine all the options, but he's confident supervisors are making the right choice.

“The objective always was to get it built,” he said.

It's funded through the Hempfield Parks Fund, which recently saw an influx of money from the sale of the township sewer system to the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County and a $500,000 anonymous donation.

That's one of the main reasons supervisors opted to go with an all-in-one contract, Winters said.

“The available funding has changed,” he said.

The parks fund is made up of donations, grants and other sources, not tax revenue, Winters said.

“The board was determined not to use any taxpayer dollars on the project,” he said.

Construction on the 87-by-36-foot amphitheater is expected to begin soon.

“Our hope is to have the structure up by the end of summer for a grand opening,” Winters said.

Township leaders want to use the amphitheater as a venue for live music and other performances at the park.

The amphitheater is part of Hempfield's one-year, $5 million park improvement plan , which calls for a new pavilion, a new playground, a dog park and other features. The plan got started in 2016.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

