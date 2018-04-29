Westmoreland County Senior Games kick off May 1

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mike Durda and three fellow Greensburg-area residents team up each May at Mammoth Park. The occasion is the bocce tournament held during the annual Westmoreland County Senior Games.

Durda, 87, has competed for several decades in the games, which will begin Tuesday and will continue through May 11.

In their 35th year, the games are open to those over age 50 and are meant to encourage them to remain active in sports and recreational interests. The emphasis is on fun and fitness, not necessarily athletic prowess.

“It's good competition and good friendship,” Durda said of the games. “You'd be surprised how many guys or gals you haven't seen for years, and you see them again. It's really nice.”

Durda was named Sportsman of the Year at the conclusion of the 2017 games, honored along with Sportswoman of the Year Deborah Keller of Greensburg. They'll each submit several nominees of their respective genders for this year's awards, which recognize the two athletes who best exemplify the spirit of sportsmanship over the course of the games.

Separate awards are given out for top achievements in each of the games' 32 events. But, Durda stressed, “Everybody acts like a person. They're not trying to kill one another, competition-wise.”

Most participating athletes have signed up for the games in advance — required for some events, including bocce, an Italian variant of lawn bowling.

“We're hoping for another good turnout this year,” said Lauren Jones, communications coordinator for the county Bureau of Parks and Recreation, which organizes the games. With some athletes signing up the day of their chosen event, this year's registration total could come close to 300, she said.

“We've been watching the weather forecast, and it looks pretty mild,” Jones said. “The past couple years it's been kind of rainy, and we did have to move some events around.”

Most outdoor events — including bocce, archery, a basketball throw, canoeing, rowing, pedal boating, bicycling, horseshoes and shuffleboard — are held at the county's Mammoth Park, in Mt. Pleasant Township.

Golfing will kick off the games Tuesday morning at Norvelt Golf Course. Swimming will take place at the Greensburg YMCA, and Penn-Trafford High School will play host to running, speed walking and a football throw.

Bowling is such a popular event that it will take over two Greensburg-area alleys Wednesday. Morning and afternoon sessions are scheduled at the Main Bowling Center while an additional 9 a.m. session is set for Hillview Bowling Lanes.

Reflecting a shift in county demographics, age brackets for some of the competitive events were adjusted a few years ago to include a grouping for those 90 or older.

“We had seniors in their late 80s who still wanted to participate and asked if we would make a 90-plus category,” Jones said.

A senior games schedule and information can be viewed at co.westmoreland.pa.us/765/Westmoreland-County-Senior-Games.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.