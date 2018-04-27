Former PTO treasurer at Greensburg school accused of theft

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The former treasurer of the Nicely Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization in Greensburg was arraigned Friday on multiple theft and forgery charges for allegedly stealing nearly $5,000 from the organization since August.

Rachael A. Olbeter, 37, was arraigned before District Judge Chris Flanigan on charges of theft, receiving stolen property, theft by deception, access device fraud, forgery and identity theft.

City police Detective John Swank alleges in an affidavit of probable cause that Olbeter forged signatures of other PTO officers on multiple checks drawn on the group's account. He also alleges that Olbeter used the group's debit card to buy $414 in personal items on her own Amazon account.

Swank alleges in court documents that the thefts began in August and continued until April 17 when other PTO officers became suspicious after discovering multiple discrepancies in checks drafted in Olbeter's name.

Nicely Elementary School is in the Greensburg-Salem School District.

Attempts to reach other PTO officials for comment Friday were unsuccessful.

Olbeter's preliminary hearing is scheduled May 24.

In March 2017, the former treasurer of Baggaley Elementary School's Parent Teacher Organization in the Greater Latrobe School District, Rachel A. Pitts, 38, of Unity, was arrested by state police on theft charges for making $48,100 in personal expenditures from that nonprofit organization's bank account.

Pitts is awaiting trail in common pleas court.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.