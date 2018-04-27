Adelphoi to break ground May 17 on two buildings in Latrobe

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Adelphoi Village will break ground May 17 on a new Youth and Family Center and a new Welcome and Admission Center on its main campus in Latrobe.

The ground-breaking ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. May 17 at 1119 Village Way, Latrobe, to be followed by a Showcase of Stars event featuring vocational, theater, visual arts and culinary arts students.

The 7,000-square-foot Youth and Family Center will be used for family visits, recreation and arts programming. It will include private, informal areas for families to meet, a coffee bar/kitchen, lounge areas, casual meeting space, conference rooms, staff offices and an outdoor patio.

The 2,600-square-foot Welcome and Admission Center will be the first stop for youth clients of Adelphoi, their families and visitors. Several rooms will be available for meetings with probation officers and caseworkers.

Total cost of the project is $3.5 million.

“The Showcase of Stars is an opportunity for our youth to shine,” said Karyn Pratt, director of Marketing and Development. “We are excited to show the community what our youth have learned and how they are preparing for their future, as well as break ground for two new campus facilities.”

Adelphoi will build the two facilities with Cavcon Construction, a Greensburg general contractor.

Adelphoi, started in 1971 as a group home for troubled boys, now provides services to more than 2,500 abused, neglected, delinquent and other at-risk youths and their families from a 30-county area.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.