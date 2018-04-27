Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Adelphoi to break ground May 17 on two buildings in Latrobe

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Friday, April 27, 2018, 3:48 p.m.
An architect's drawing of the new Adelphoi Youth and Family Center, Latrobe.
Submitted
An architect's drawing of the new Adelphoi Youth and Family Center, Latrobe.
An architect's drawing of the new Adelphoi Welcome and Admissions Center, Latrobe.
Submitted
An architect's drawing of the new Adelphoi Welcome and Admissions Center, Latrobe.

Updated 2 hours ago

Adelphoi Village will break ground May 17 on a new Youth and Family Center and a new Welcome and Admission Center on its main campus in Latrobe.

The ground-breaking ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. May 17 at 1119 Village Way, Latrobe, to be followed by a Showcase of Stars event featuring vocational, theater, visual arts and culinary arts students.

The 7,000-square-foot Youth and Family Center will be used for family visits, recreation and arts programming. It will include private, informal areas for families to meet, a coffee bar/kitchen, lounge areas, casual meeting space, conference rooms, staff offices and an outdoor patio.

The 2,600-square-foot Welcome and Admission Center will be the first stop for youth clients of Adelphoi, their families and visitors. Several rooms will be available for meetings with probation officers and caseworkers.

Total cost of the project is $3.5 million.

“The Showcase of Stars is an opportunity for our youth to shine,” said Karyn Pratt, director of Marketing and Development. “We are excited to show the community what our youth have learned and how they are preparing for their future, as well as break ground for two new campus facilities.”

Adelphoi will build the two facilities with Cavcon Construction, a Greensburg general contractor.

Adelphoi, started in 1971 as a group home for troubled boys, now provides services to more than 2,500 abused, neglected, delinquent and other at-risk youths and their families from a 30-county area.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me