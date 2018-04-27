Police: Man who nearly collided with Trafford patrol car was drunk

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Trafford Police allege an Allegheny County man was driving at more than twice the legal limit of intoxication in Pennsylvania when he allegedly crossed the yellow line and barely missed a head-on collision with a patrol car April 21.

Mark D. Westwood, 26, of Jefferson Hills, was charged Friday with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on a suspended license, making terroristic threats, careless driving, disorderly conduct and institutional vandalism by borough police in connection with the 11:50 p.m. incident along Forbes Road and Seventh Avenue Extension.

Patrolman Joseph Riley reported in an affidavit of probable cause he had to swerve his patrol car to avoid a collision along the roadway in the Westmoreland County municipality. Riley alleges that tests indicated Westwood's blood-alcohol level was .20 percent when he was tested.

Online court records show Westwood has had two DUI arrests in Allegheny County since 2014.

Riley said that when Westwood was stopped and arrested on Seventh Avenue Extension, police found two open beers inside the 2007 Chevrolet coupe he was driving.When Westwood was taken to a holding cell in the police station, “he took an aggressive fighting stance, balled his fists” and repeatedly threatened officers, Riley said in court documents filed before Harrison City District Judge Helen Kistler.

“I advised if he tried to fight officers, he would be charged as such, at which time he stated, “I already got felonies for aggravated assault. ... I don't give a (expletive)',” Riley wrote.

Riley alleges that Westwood then kicked and punched bars on the holding cell, causing minor damage.

Kistler mailed the complaint to Westwood via summons. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 15.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.