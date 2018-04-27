Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Police: Man who nearly collided with Trafford patrol car was drunk

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, April 27, 2018, 3:51 p.m.
Trafford police car
Tribune-Review
Trafford police car

Updated 2 hours ago

Trafford Police allege an Allegheny County man was driving at more than twice the legal limit of intoxication in Pennsylvania when he allegedly crossed the yellow line and barely missed a head-on collision with a patrol car April 21.

Mark D. Westwood, 26, of Jefferson Hills, was charged Friday with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on a suspended license, making terroristic threats, careless driving, disorderly conduct and institutional vandalism by borough police in connection with the 11:50 p.m. incident along Forbes Road and Seventh Avenue Extension.

Patrolman Joseph Riley reported in an affidavit of probable cause he had to swerve his patrol car to avoid a collision along the roadway in the Westmoreland County municipality. Riley alleges that tests indicated Westwood's blood-alcohol level was .20 percent when he was tested.

Online court records show Westwood has had two DUI arrests in Allegheny County since 2014.

Riley said that when Westwood was stopped and arrested on Seventh Avenue Extension, police found two open beers inside the 2007 Chevrolet coupe he was driving.When Westwood was taken to a holding cell in the police station, “he took an aggressive fighting stance, balled his fists” and repeatedly threatened officers, Riley said in court documents filed before Harrison City District Judge Helen Kistler.

“I advised if he tried to fight officers, he would be charged as such, at which time he stated, “I already got felonies for aggravated assault. ... I don't give a (expletive)',” Riley wrote.

Riley alleges that Westwood then kicked and punched bars on the holding cell, causing minor damage.

Kistler mailed the complaint to Westwood via summons. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 15.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me