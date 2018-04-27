Unity mom granted immunity to testify against son in gun case

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The mother of a Unity Township man who has been questioned about the disappearance of Cassandra Gross on Friday was granted immunity to testify against her son in an unrelated case in which he was charged with illegal possession of firearms.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger signed the two-paragraph order requiring that Almira F. Stanko testify at her son's preliminary hearing next week.

Thomas Stanko, 47, was charged with weapons offenses after a search of his mother's home turned up 28 guns, including two that are suspected of being stolen.

That search occurred as police continued to investigate the disappearance of Gross, 51, of Unity, who has not been seen since April 7. Her blind dog was found along Beatty County Road in Unity. Norfolk Southern railroad employees spotted her red 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander on April 10 burned almost beyond recognition along tracks in a wooded area near Twin Lakes Park.

Thomas Stanko, who remained in jail on Friday afternoon, is scheduled to appear Monday for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Michael Mahady on the weapons charges.

County prosecutors, in their request to the judge, said the ongoing investigation of Gross' whereabouts led to the request for the immunity order to ensure Almira Stanko will testify in the gun case.

“It's simply related to the gun charges,” said District Attorney John Peck. “This was done to make sure she won't invoke her rights (not to testify).”

The immunity order does not require her to testify against her son in regard to Gross' disappearance.

Marco Santino Attisano, the lawyer for Almira Stanko, said she already has cooperated with police.

“Mrs. Stanko has spoken to police at least once. She's never made any indication to anyone she would refuse to testify,” Attisano said.

Thomas Stanko, who has been described as an acquaintance of Gross, has denied knowing her whereabouts.

The weapons charges stemmed from a 1993 case when Thomas Stanko was arrested for firing three shots into the home of a retired state trooper in Latrobe. Two years later he pleaded guilty to retaliation and other related offenses and was sentenced to serve 14- 1⁄ 2 to 29 in prison and four years on probation. As a condition of that conviction he was prohibited from possessing firearms, police said.

In addition to the weapons charges, Thomas Stanko faces allegations that he possessed a stolen all-terrain vehicle found on his property. His preliminary hearing for that offense is also scheduled for April 30.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.