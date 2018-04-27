Attorney argues that charges relating to Derry woman's death be thrown out

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The lawyer for an Indiana County man charged with providing a fatal dose of fentanyl-laced heroin that killed a Derry woman in late 2016 on Friday said prosecutors could not prove their case and asked that drug delivery resulting in death charges be dismissed.

Defense attorney Emily Smarto said the prosecution has been unable to prove that Dylan C. Blair was the man who gave a fatal dose of drugs to 38-year-old Michelle Spillar. The Derry woman was found dead on Dec. 26, 2016, in her West Fourth Street home.

Police found Spillar dead next her bed with two full stamp bags of heroin and another empty packet suspected to have contained drugs.

Witnesses claimed Blair, 22, of Saltsburg, sold Spillar the drugs that killed her.

In her court motion, Smarto contended Spillar's autopsy did not specifically blame drugs provided by Blair as the reason for the fatal overdose.

The autopsy report, according to Smarto, said Spillar's cause of death was “a result of an acute combined drug toxicity” that included fentanyl and two other drugs not identified as heroin.

Smarto, in court documents, also said the drug delivery resulting in death count against Blair should be declared unconstitutional because it is vaguely worded, does not provide for a specific mental state of a defendant nor an adequate notice of prohibited conduct.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani signed an order saying he will convene a hearing on the defense request later this year.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.