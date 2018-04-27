Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Traffic tied up approaching Levin sale in South Huntingdon

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Friday, April 27, 2018, 7:09 p.m.
Traffic approaching the Levin Furniture warehouse was bumper-to-bumper just before 4 p.m. Friday, April 27, 2018, on Fitz Henry Road , two hours into a weekend clearance sale at the furniture site in South Huntingdon.
Cars overflowed the parking lot at Levin Furniture's warehouse and backed up along adjacent Fitz Henry Road in South Huntingdon Friday afternoon as patrons flocked to the opening of the company's weekend clearance sale.

Doors opened at 2 p.m. for the first such sale at the location in 12 years.

One witness reported by early evening that traffic headed to the Levin site was backed up to the Smithton exit of Interstate 70, about a mile away, and cars were parked in places along the route to the warehouse.

A neighbor said traffic on Fitz Henry was bumper-to-bumper stretching to the Flying J truck stop and was moving slowly at about 6:30 p.m.

Michelle Lint, a customer service supervisor for Levin, said the company transformed half of the warehouse into a temporary showroom and brought in 300 people from various locations to man the sale.

“We're just having a fantastic day,” she said. “We've sold lots and lot of stuff.”

The sale continues 9-9 Saturday and 11-6 Sunday.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

