Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Fayette man injured in truck crash

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Friday, April 27, 2018, 7:36 p.m.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Updated 1 hour ago

A Vanderbilt man was injured in a one-vehicle accident along Route 51 in Fayette County Friday afternoon when the truck he was driving went off the road, rode a guide rail before the cab hit a tree, state police at Uniontown said.

The driver, Marvin Mills 61, was flown by a medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment of the injuries sustained when his northbound truck crashed at about 1 p.m. near Reservoir Road in Franklin Township, police said.

Information on Mills' condition was not available Friday night.

Police said the 1999 International Harvester that Mills was driving may have suffered some kind of problem that caused the truck to pull to the right. The truck rode guide rail for about 750 feet before hitting the tree, police said.

Both the southbound and northbound lanes of Route 51 were closed while emergency responders freed Mills and the vehicle was removed from the scene, police said. The vehicle was carrying a Dumpster when the accident occurred.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me