Fayette man injured in truck crash

A Vanderbilt man was injured in a one-vehicle accident along Route 51 in Fayette County Friday afternoon when the truck he was driving went off the road, rode a guide rail before the cab hit a tree, state police at Uniontown said.

The driver, Marvin Mills 61, was flown by a medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment of the injuries sustained when his northbound truck crashed at about 1 p.m. near Reservoir Road in Franklin Township, police said.

Information on Mills' condition was not available Friday night.

Police said the 1999 International Harvester that Mills was driving may have suffered some kind of problem that caused the truck to pull to the right. The truck rode guide rail for about 750 feet before hitting the tree, police said.

Both the southbound and northbound lanes of Route 51 were closed while emergency responders freed Mills and the vehicle was removed from the scene, police said. The vehicle was carrying a Dumpster when the accident occurred.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.