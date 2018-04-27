Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Weather delays work on Latrobe bridge; one-way traffic could stay until late June

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Friday, April 27, 2018, 8:54 p.m.
Mosites Construction crews on Friday, April 27, 2018, work on a fascia wall along the northbound lane that is under reconstruction on the bridge carrying Lloyd Avenue over the Loyalhanna Creek in Latrobe.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
Mosites Construction crews on Friday, April 27, 2018, work on a fascia wall along the northbound lane that is under reconstruction on the bridge carrying Lloyd Avenue over the Loyalhanna Creek in Latrobe.

As crews work on reconstructing a wall along the northbound lane of the Lloyd Avenue bridge in Latrobe, PennDOT says it could be late June before two-way traffic is restored on the span over the Loyalhanna Creek.

PennDOT is hoping to advance that date, according to District 12 spokeswoman Valerie Petersen.

Crews from Mosites Construction have been working six-day weeks on the bridge rehabilitation project because "construction revealed deterioration beyond what was initially anticipated, and the scope of work has increased," Petersen said Friday. "Due to the weather over the past several weeks, we are slightly behind where we would like to be. The work is not only affected by rain, but also high water, as part of the work has to be completed by manlifts below the (bridge) arch."

Crews on Friday were placing concrete into forms to create a fascia wall to contain backfill that will be placed atop the bridge arch. Work on the wall was expected to resume Monday.

Additional tasks include placing the backfill material, constructing a sidewalk and parapet, installing lamp posts and paving the northbound lane.

Northbound non-truck traffic has been using the previously completed southbound lane of the bridge, with trucks and southbound vehicles detouring.

Once two-way traffic is restored, periodic lane restrictions still may occur as crews replace concrete on the underside of the bridge's three arches. That phase of the project is expected to wrap up in September.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

