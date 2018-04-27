Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Police seek Acura involved in hit-and-run at Westmoreland Mall

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Friday, April 27, 2018, 7:57 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

A driver operating a late model, white Acura MDX or RDX sport-utility vehicle is being sought by police for leaving the scene of accident at Westmoreland Mall at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Acura SUV hit a parked maroon Ford F-150 pickup in the Macy's parking lot, near the ramp to the top floor of the parking garage. The motorist then fled the parking lot toward Route 30, state police Trooper Nicholas Parker said.

The Acura will have damage, and possible maroon paint transfer as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Parker at 724-832-3288. The incident number is PA2018-445864.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

