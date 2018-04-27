Developer of former Trafford bank sues borough

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Trafford's court battle to raze the condemned former Mellon Bank building in the borough took another twist Friday when the developer who owns the land sued the community for $19,000, which is most of the bond posted for a sewer project at the site.

Lanalex Cloyd Inc. of Murrysville filed the suit in Westmoreland County Court against Trafford Borough and borough manager Ashley Stack, seeking to recover $19,000 of a $20,000 bond that Lanalex posted in October 2013 to repair the building's sewer line, according to court documents. Lanalex made one opening in Brinton Avenue for the sewer line, which would have been bonded for $1,000.

Lanalex, which is owed by Frank Cloyd Yeager of Murrysville, could not be reached for comment.

Stack, who became borough manager in July 2017, has declined to comment because it involves a legal matter.

Borough officals told Lanalex it only needed a $1,000 bond to make one opening in Brinton Avenue for the sewer line repairs, because it had previously posted $20,000, the company said.

The borough's code enforcement officer promised Lanalex in May 2016 that Trafford would release the bond once the project passed final inspections, which occurred in fall of 2016, according to court documents. Lanalex, however, has not made a permanent repair to the opening on Brinton Avenue.

Trafford has refused to release Lanalex's money, despite eight requests since September 2016, including in court documents on March and in a meeting with Craig Alexander, borough solicitor, on April 10, Lanalex said.

Lanalex claims the borough has tied release of the bond to sidewalk repairs, but Lanalex said it needs the money to resolve issues related to the Jan. 31 condemnation, such as repairing the building's parapet.Lanalex on Friday also posted a $44,000 bond, as required by the court, to keep a preliminary injunction in place which bans the borough from demolishing the property. That is a separate court battle in which Judge Harry Smail has scheduled a hearing for May 21 on Lanalex's request to overturn a condemnation notice.

The property remains fenced off, and first-floor windows are boarded. Windows in the second and third stories are broken.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.