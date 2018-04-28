Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Belle Vernon man accused of threatening to shoot West Penn Power employees, students

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Saturday, April 28, 2018, 12:54 a.m.
West Penn Power Co. training center on West Penn Drive in Hempfield.
A Belle Vernon man was jailed Friday for threatening to shoot West Penn Power Co. employees, students and the building at its training center along Route 30, west of Jeannette, state police at Greensburg said.

Jacob W. Ackerman, 20, is accused of sending a cell phone video to other students at the utility company's Power Systems Institute in Hempfield, in which he said, “We are going in boys,” and “I got the vest” several times, while also filming a black assault-style rifle, ammunition and a heavy ballistic vest, state police said.

The video was sent to other students following a group chat about Ackerman not being hired by West Penn Power. Police said that they were informed at 10:30 a.m. Friday about the incident after the video was viewed by another student and were told to evacuate the building because of the possibility of a shooting. The Power System Institute trains prospective line and substation employees for the Greensburg-based utility.

Ackerman allegedly confirmed to police the conversation with students and the video that was sent. Police said they confiscated the weapon, ammunition and heavy ballistic vests.

Ackerman was arraigned before Jeannette District Judge Joseph DeMarchis on charges of making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. He was placed in the Westmoreland County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing before DeMarchis is scheduled for May 10.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

