Truck goes off ramp, overturns at New Stanton Turnpike interchange
Updated 2 hours ago
No one was hurt when a truck overturned on the New Stanton ramp from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Saturday morning, police said.
According to state police, the crash happened on the deceleration ramp from the westbound Turnpike to the New Stanton interchange at about 8:15 a.m. The driver was briefly trapped but unhurt.
On scene: Pa turnpike one vehicle accident No injuries. Truck overturned. At the interchange pic.twitter.com/WR6gaALaI1— Lloyd Crago (@Firechief26) April 28, 2018
TRAFFIC: truck overturned on the turnpike near the New Stanton ramp westbound. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/x4gvHWto76— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) April 28, 2018
The wreck was entirely on the grass off the side of the ramp, so there were no lane restrictions or closures even as crews arrived to begin cleaning it up, state police said. PennDOT's 511 traffic map was showing some delays on the exit ramp but no problems on the mainline Turnpike.
