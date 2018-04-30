Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Gun charges dismissed against missing Unity woman's acquaintance

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, April 30, 2018, 2:51 p.m.
Thomas G. Stanko, 47, of Latrobe is charged with receiving stolen property.
WPXI
Police allege this all-terrain vehicle was found on a Unity property belonging to Thomas G. Stanko hidden by wood, barrels and garbage cans. The ATV had been reported stolen in 1997.
Gun charges against a man who has been questioned in a Unity woman's disappearance were dismissed Monday, but he remains jailed on accusations that he had an all-terrain vehicle that was reported stolen in approximately 1997.

District Judge Michael Mahady tossed unlawful firearm possession and receiving stolen property charges against Thomas G. Stanko, 47, at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing.

"There's no evidence whatsoever" that Stanko possessed 28 guns that were found by state police during an April 12 search of a White Fence Lane property he owns in Unity, Mahady said. That same search earlier this month turned up the stolen ATV.

Mahady ruled that Stanko stand trial on a receiving stolen property charge in that case after hearing evidence that the ATV was hidden on the property. Stanko remains jailed on $5,000 bond.

He was charged in the two cases on April 13 and 16, days after search warrants were executed at the White Fence Lane home where Stanko's mother lives and a second property on Macey Road.

Those searches occurred as police continued to investigate the disappearance of Cassandra Gross, 51, who has not been seen since April 7.

Almira Stanko, 81, testified during the hearing that her son had a key to her house and that he visited regularly to mow her lawn, bring her groceries or help her with other tasks. Almira Stanko testified that the 28 guns, which she said belonged to her husband who died six years ago, were hidden in drawers and under beds. Two of those guns were reported stolen, one in 2006 and the other in 2012 police said.

"I never bothered with them," Almira Stanko testified.

Stanko is not permitted to have a gun because of a 1993 arrest when he fired three shots into the home and vehicle of a former state trooper who lived in Latrobe, according to court records. He was sentenced in 1995 to 14-1⁄2 to 29 months followed by four years of probation on retaliation and related charges.

State police Cpl. Ronald Stonis testified that troopers found firearms — rifles, shotguns, antique guns, a revolver and pistols — in all three bedrooms of the home.

When questioned by Assistant District Attorney Jim Lazar, Almira Stanko said she "made a mistake" in telling a state trooper that her son had recently been living with her part-time.

"I don't know, he had me so worked up, I don't know what I said," she testified.

She was granted immunity to testify Monday against her son. .

In the ATV case, police allege that Thomas Stanko was seen riding the four-wheeler April 1 in footage from a trail camera used on property belonging to Unity Cemetery, which borders the White Fence Lane home. Clarence Rudolph Jr. of Potter County testified that his ATV, that he bought in 1988, was stolen in 1997.

Rudolph noticed tracks in the snow that indicated the ATV was loaded on to a truck and taken, he said. That ATV was found on Stanko's property about 30 yards behind the home parked underneath trees, Trooper Michael D. Thompson testified.

"It was concealed from all sides by firewood, barrels, garbage cans and a utility hand cart," Thompson said, adding that scrap metal sat atop the ATV.

Stanko's attorney David Shrager was pleased with the outcome.

"(Mahady) listened to the testimony and made a fair decision based on the law," he said after the hearing.

Stanko has denied involvement in Gross' disappearance. He has been described as an acquaintance of hers.

Norfolk Southern railroad employees spotted her red 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander on April 10 burned almost beyond recognition along tracks in a wooded area near Twin Lakes Park. Her blind dog was found along Beatty County Road in Unity.

Anyone with information on Gross' wherabouts is asked to call state police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288 or 911.Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

