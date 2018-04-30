Friday is registration deadline for Loyalhanna paddling sojourn

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Friday is the deadline to register for the fifth annual Loyalhanna Sojourn, a May 19 paddling excursion downstream on the Loyalhanna Creek, from Latrobe to New Alexandria.

This year's event will include additional food vendors and free musical entertainment for the “after-the-float” party at New Alexandria's Gray Wing Park, according to Susan Huba, executive director of the Loyalhanna Watershed Association that plans the sojourn in cooperation with Latrobe-Greater Latrobe School District Parks and Recreation.

More than 150 people have signed up to join in this year's trip down a 9-mile section of the creek. The party in New Alexandria is open to the community as well as sojourn participants and will begin at noon, earlier than in previous years, “so those coming off the water can get a bite to eat and relax for a bit,” Huba said. “We hope to encourage more community members to attend the event at Gray Wing Park, to enjoy a fun afternoon.”

Spectators are welcome to follow the float as it heads downstream, with the first wave of paddlers expected to be on the water by 10:30 a.m., Huba said.

Check-in will begin at 9 a.m. at the pavilion at Latrobe's Cardinal Park, where participants can drop off their canoes or kayaks. They can drive their vehicles to the take-out site in New Alexandria and catch a shuttle back to the Latrobe park at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m.

To register for the sojourn, visit www.latroberecreation.org by Friday. A fee of $20 per person includes a T-shirt, event insurance, refreshments and the shuttle.

The watershed association is referring participants who need to rent a kayak to Two Dam Kayak Rentals at 724-541-7447.

Contact the association at 724-238-7560 for more information.

