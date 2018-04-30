Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Excela Health to hire 40 for call center in Hempfield

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Monday, April 30, 2018, 6:18 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 46 minutes ago

Excela Health plans to hire 40 employees at its call center operation in Hempfield, including 10 with clinical experience to help patients find the appropriate provider.

The Excela Health Medical Group call center, which has 10 employees, likely will seek candidates such as paramedics and emergency medical technicians to assist customers with clinical-related information, said Robin Jennings, an Excela Health spokeswoman. The remaining 30 new employees would handle the other customer-service questions, Jennings said.

Among the job possibilities at the call center are a quality assurance coordinator, a triage nurse, five clinical customer service liaisons and up to 30 customer service liaisons, said Jennifer Miele, vice president of consumerism and innovation.

The expectation is to have a 24-hour-a-day call center operation, and access to information through the health system's website and via text, Jennings said.

Patients will be able to get help with available clinic appointments, specialist referrals, post-acute coordination and an after-hours call service. They also can use e-Care facilitation, a program that helps with portal enrollment, e-visit instruction and visit video prep.

Excela is offering the call center employees flexible schedules, work-from-home opportunities, benefits and leadership training, Miele said.

Interested candidates can apply for positions online at: www.excelahealth.org/Careers/Job-Opportunities.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

