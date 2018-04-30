Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Three arrested on drug paraphernlia charges after search of Jeannette home, police say

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, April 30, 2018, 12:36 p.m.

Three Westmoreland County residents were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple other complaints after Jeannette Police and state agents executed a search warrant Thursday night at an apartment on South 5th Street.

James H. Florence, 46, and James Artman, 31, both of Jeannette; and Nicole R. Bianco, 35, of Greensburg, are charged by city police with possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with the ongoing investigation at 318 Rear South Fifth St. None of the three suspects live at the apartment, according to court dockets filed before Jeannette District Judge Joseph DeMarchis.

Florence is also charged with possession of prohibited weapons and resisting arrest after officers confiscated a “spring-loaded knife” off of him during the search that took place about 8:40 p.m. Thursday.

Artman and Bianco are also charged with recieving stolen property after officers observed both driving a black, 2007 Jeep Compass that had recently been reported stolen by a Greensburg area man, according to court documents filed by officer Derek Manley.

According to court documents, police confiscated marijuana smoking pipes, crack pipes and a digital scale that authorities said had traces of cocaine residue on it.

Preliminary hearings are tentatively scheduled May 10 before DeMarchis.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

