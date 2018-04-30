Police: Export man who couldn't drive stick shift jailed for Jeep theft

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Export man who couldn't drive a sport utility vehicle with a manual transmission led to his arrest Friday for vehicle theft.

State police at Kiski charged Cody W. Smith, 25, with theft and receiving stolen property after a witness reported seeing Smith “having difficulty operating a Jeep with a manual transmission” just after midnight April 23 in the vicinity where the 2012 Jeep Patriot was reported stolen near the 5800 block of Lee Avenue in Export.

Smith was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing May 8 before District Judge Charles Conway.

The vehicle was recovered about 12 hours later nearly 2 miles away in the parking lot of Meier's Hardware in Murrysville.

Trooper Shane McClelland reported that when troopers questioned Smith, he admitted he had “difficulties operating” the Jeep, “but he would not admit to stealing said Jeep.”

