Rostraver fire captain dies returning from alarm call

A longtime member and former chief of the Rostraver Volunteer Fire Department died in the line of duty Sunday night, the fire department announced.

First Captain Michael Godzak, 59, was driving a fire engine back from a routine fire alarm call shortly before 6 p.m. when he suffered a medical emergency, said Fire Department President Rich Painter.

"We got called off en route. As soon as he pulled in front of the station, we could tell he was in respiratory distress," Painter said. "He had the sense to park the engine and get out."

Medics at the station tried to revive him and transported him to Mon Valley Hospital, where he was declared dead. An autopsy is pending to determine his official cause of death.

Painter said Godzak had joined the fire department as a junior member at 12, and became a full member in 1976 when he turned 18. He'd held every rank since then, including nine years as fire chief in the 1980s and early 90s, along with various positions in the department's executive board. To many he was a mentor and teacher, including Painter, who joined in 1979.

"He was one of the most knowledgable people I've been around in the fire service. He taught me a lot when I came on," Painter said. "He was always willing to teach the young guys, help them achieve whatever they wanted to achieve."

Godzak's funeral arrangements were still pending as of Monday afternoon, but would likely involve full honors as a member of the fire service, Painter said.

