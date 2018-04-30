Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Former choir director won't try to withdraw guilty plea to $42K theft

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Monday, April 30, 2018, 6:12 p.m.

A Penn Township woman told a judge Monday she will not try to withdraw a guilty plea she agreed to in 2016 for stealing more than $42,000 from a Hempfield church where she served as choir director.

Gloria Christofano, 50, was arrested in 2010 after officials at St. Paul Parish in Hempfield suspected her of stealing money from the collection plates. Her case languished for years as Christofano first disputed the amount of the alleged thefts then pushed unsuccessfully to have her case handled through a jail diversionary program for first-time, nonviolent offenders.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani on Monday closed the case against Christofano, which allowed her to avoid serving any additional time on probation and allowed the $42,000 she previously paid in restitution to the county clerk of courts office to be released to the church, according to Assistant District Attorney Karen Patterson.

In November 2016, Christofano pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft charges. Her sentence, expected to be five years on probation, was deferred as Christofano debated whether to withdraw her guilty plea.

At the time of her guilty plea, the judge said he would consider cutting short Christofano's probation term once her restitution payments were completed.

Police originally claimed Christofano took about $28,000 when she was arrested in 2010. But an internal audit by the church determined the thefts exceeded $82,000.

Investigators contended Christofano broke into a church safe several times during 2009 and took money donated by parishioners. Police said video evidence shows Christofano entering the safe and, according to court records, she admitted she took the money.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

