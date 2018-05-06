End of Shuster dynasty leaves crowded field in new 13th Congressional District

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The May 15 primary will mark the end of an era in rural south central Pennsylvania's new 13th Congressional district, and the beginning of another for 27,108 Westmoreland County voters.

“It's historic. We've had Shusters in Congress here for two generations, and the winner in this primary could be there for another generation,” said Lois Kaneshiki, chair of the Blair County Republican Committee.

The unexpected retirement of U.S. Rep. Bill Shuster, R-Everett, who took over in 2001 from his father, Bud Shuster, left a vacuum in the newly drawn congressional district. Eight Republicans are seeking nomination for the seat the senior Shuster first won in 1972.

The new district runs from Unity Township in Westmoreland County, 140 miles east through Gettysburg and butts up against the Berks County line in eastern Pennsylvania.

It contains 14 percent of Westmoreland County's 305 voting precincts, including Derry, Ligonier, Bolivar, Fairfield, New Alexandria, New Florence and parts of Unity.

“I can't figure out why they would do that to us,” said Derry Township Supervisor Vince DeCario.

Derry is one of the few Democratic outposts in the newly configured district. For decades, Democratic power broker John Murtha represented the area. A redistricting a decade ago moved much of Derry into the 12th District, now represented by Republican Keith Rothfus.

The new 13th District didn't change as much as some did on the map the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered in February , keeping many voters together in the south central portion of the state.

But the map created a new set of challenges for the political orphans from Westmoreland County who represent about 6 percent of the voters in the new district.

On the one hand, Republicans outnumber Democrats by more than 106,000 voters. At the same time, Westmoreland County Republicans are concerned their voices may be muted by virtue of their small numbers in the sprawling, 10-county district.

“We're going to have to learn a bunch of new players,” Ligonier Mayor Ormand Bellas said. “It may help us getting new blood, but it is a different area when you go over the mountains to the east of us. I would have preferred it if they had cut it off at the county line.”

GOP advantage intact

Even with the redrawn lines and the size of the new district, some things are expected to remain the same.

There is little doubt that the GOP nominee will prevail in the fall, Shippensburg political science professor Alison Dagnes said. Republicans have held the congressional seat in this region for almost a century. Not only do Republicans boast a massive registration edge, they vote it: In 2016, they gave Donald Trump a 69-27 percent edge.

Political strategists say the winner in this wild ride of a GOP primary — which features candidates well-known in various parts of the far-flung district, but with little name identity districtwide — could likely win with about 30 percent of the vote.

“The real challenge here is for the candidates to try to distinguish themselves among voters,” Dagnes said. “As far as I can tell, these eight folks have no real policy differences. They're all Trump without Trump and really, I believe, adhere to the president's views.”

Crowded field

Most of the candidates also come with some political base and/or pedigree in a district of small towns and rural communities.

• State Sen. John Eichelberger, who ran against Shuster in 2001, has served in the state senate since 2006. He was Blair County Commissioner from 1995-2005.

• Art Halvorson, a retired Coast Guard captain from Bedford County, first ran against Shuster in the 2014 primary. He went on to lose the 2016 primary to Shuster by less than a point, won a Democratic write-in campaign in that same primary but lost in the general election.

• Travis Schooley, a Franklin County alpaca farmer who is project and engineering director for Quincy township, also made unsuccessful congressional primary bids in 2012 and 2014.

• State Rep. Stephen Bloom of Cumberland County has served in the state House since 2010. The conservative House Freedom Caucus endorsed him.

• Dr. John Joyce, an Altoona dermatologist and lifelong Blair County resident, was the only candidate as of the end of April to use television to introduce himself to voters. His son, Sean, a political strategist, was a former staffer for Shuster.

• Other candidates include GOP newcomers Douglas V. Mastriano, a retired Army officer and historian from Chambersburg, making his first primary run; Bernard Washabaugh II, a well-known Chambersburg businessman; and Benjamin Hornberger of Shippensburg.

Shuster stays mum

Shuster had $810,000 in his campaign war chest as of March 31, his spokesman Joey Brown said. But the retiring congressman has not endorsed anyone in the 13th district primary, nor has he made any campaign contributions in the district's congressional primary.

“We have no plans to endorse anyone at this time,” Brown said. “We're confident the people will make the right choice.”

The GOP primary winner will face Brett Ottaway, an English professor at St. Francis University in Loretto and a former member of the Hollidaysburg School Board, in November's general election.

Debra Erdley and Rich Cholodofsky are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Erdley at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib. Reach Cholodofsky at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.