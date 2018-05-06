Q&A: 13th Congressional District candidates weigh in on Social Security, immigration

Eight Republicans and one Democrat are candidates for the newly constituted 13th Congressional District, which includes a 10-county area that stretches from Unity in Westmoreland County through Adams County.

Candidates seeking the GOP nomination to run for the congressional seat in November are state Rep. Steve Bloom from Cumberland County; state Sen. John H. Eichelberger Jr. from Blair County; property developer Art Halvorson from Bedford County; Ben Hornberger from Cumberland County; Dr. John Joyce from Blair County; U.S. Army Col. Doug Matriano from Franklin County; alpaca farmer Travis Schooley; and developer Bernard Washabaugh from Franklin County.

Attempts to reach Schooley were unsuccessful.

The candidates were sent questionnaires from the Tribune-Review in which they were asked to respond to three questions. Here are their responses:

Question: Social security and Medicare are eating up large chunks of the federal budget. How would you address this issue?

Bloom: “President Obama pressured Congress to add trillions of dollars to our national debt, and unfortunately, our current Congress has been too cowardly to reduce spending and look for ways to reprioritize expenses. Instead, Washington is spending $1 trillion more than it brings in. I believe government must live within its means and be good stewards of the hard-working taxpayers' money. While serving in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, I voted only for balanced budgets which kept state spending in check. When money was tight, I helped lead efforts to eliminate ineffective and wasteful programs, reprioritize already available resources, streamline bureaucracies and consolidate agencies. Common-sense reforms are needed in programs like Social Security and Medicare if we are going to make any progress toward reducing the now-trillion-dollar deficit and preserving our ability to honor existing commitments to those hard-working taxpayers and retirees who have already paid in.”

Eichelberger: “These programs have been promised to the American people and must be preserved. There should be a gradual increase in the ages of early and full retirement since people are working and living longer. By offering a tax credit to employers for providing private disability insurance to their workers, money can be saved in Social Security Disability payments. By repealing Obamacare and allowing a free market for health care, savings will come to Medicare. Many improvements should be made to how care is delivered and providers paid. And lower taxes would allow more Americans to provide for their own retirement and health care.”

Halvorson: “Social security and Medicare are not welfare entitlements. Adjustments must be made to render them sustainable and solvent, protecting the millions of people who made mandatory contributions over the course of their lives. At the same time, incentives should be put in place to encourage people to save more for retirement and medical expenses, through Health Savings Accounts and new tax-free retirement funds. Social Security funds must be made entirely separate from the general treasury and inaccessible to Congress. An option should exist for financially stable people in their later years to opt out of the system for a lump-sum payment. Younger people could also be provided with an opt-out option in exchange for participation in a mandatory retirement fund. Medicare must gradually transition away from the expensive, price-fueling fee-for-service structure. It should put greater emphasis on catastrophic health insurance. It should also phase out subsidies and increase the beneficiary share of premiums, for the wealthiest Americans. The Medicare Hospital Insurance Trust fund must be restructured to stop the hemorrhage of payments to non-provider middlemen. The age of eligibility for Medicare should be raised to 68 over 15 years.”

Hornberger: “I would work to cut funding to the U.N. and NATO. A majority of our defense spending goes to other countries. We need to take that money and give it back to Medicare and Social Security.”

Joyce: “I've spent 25-plus years serving the people of Central Pennsylvania as a doctor, and I have seen firsthand the importance of Social Security and Medicare. Social Security and Medicare aren't programs, they are promises, and I intend to keep them. I will fight changes to Social Security and Medicare for those at or near retirement age. We need serious reforms that allow us to deliver what we have promised — a secure retirement with health care seniors need.”

Mastriano: “Social Security would be solvent if the Federal Government did not misappropriate (aka borrow) the money that we paid into it. This is not the fault of citizens, but the corrupt political ruling class who pretend to care for us during the election cycles. The bottom line is that we paid into Social Security and the government must live up to its pledge to provide the medical care that we were promised. One way to save money is to force politicians in Washington, D.C., and Harrisburg to have the same health care that we have. Another area to reduce costs is to reduce over-prescriptions of medication, the high price of pharmaceuticals, and limiting the excessive costs of legal actions. Finally, Pennsylvania is providing illegal immigrants with free health benefits. If you are here illegally, you should get zero benefits. Take care of our people first!”

Washabaugh: “We need to honor our agreements to the Social Security system. The system needs to be overhauled to provide for what it was originally intended for and to not be used for other purposes.”

Question: President Trump's call for immigration reform and increased border security has been a key focus of the administration over the last year. What reforms would you advocate?

Bloom: “Securing our borders and fixing our broken immigration system is a top priority for me and for the American people. We must work to close the door President Obama left wide open for illegal immigrants to come here, take advantage of taxpayer-funded benefits, evade our laws and, in some cases, commit violent crimes against our citizens. And we must stop rewarding those who break our immigration laws. We should never give lawbreakers special treatment over those who come to America the right way and follow our laws. First and foremost, we must secure our southern border. I support President Trump's border wall, increased patrols and other reasonable security measures to stop the flow of illegal immigrants. I also support practical reforms to our immigration system which honor the concept of legal immigration on which our country was built.”

Eichelberger: “I support securing our borders, including building a wall along our border with Mexico. The crime, disease and, of course, drug trafficking a porous border brings to our country must be stopped. The current situation costs taxpayers money in health care, education and our criminal justice system. It (is) also unfair to many people who come to our country legally to work, attend school and those who become fellow citizens.”

Halvorson: “My experience as a Coast Guard pilot and base commander gave me intimate familiarity with the challenges we face in re-establishing real borders. As chief of the U.S. Coast Guard's office of Policy and Planning, I oversaw the restructuring of U.S. maritime defense after the 9/11 attacks. I also helped stand up the Department of Homeland Security. I believe strongly in stepping up border security to protect the nation from illegal immigration, terrorism, smuggling and drug cartels. I believe in both physical and technology-based barriers, especially along our southern border. Immigration law must be enforced, and ‘sanctuary' cities and states must not be tolerated. U.S. states do have an important constitutional role in assisting in the fight (against) illegal immigration, and new legislation must be enacted to underscore and clarify that role. The Immigration and Naturalization Act of 1965 must be reformed or repealed, to allow for proper vetting of legal immigrants, and to allow for rational criteria to be used to ensure we are not importing large communities of culturally hostile immigrants. I believe the president has every right to enact travel bans and other measures at his discretion to protect the U.S. from legitimate threats. And I believe allowing for mass Islamic immigration on the scale we've seen in Europe would be a huge mistake for our country, by threatening the birthright of our children to a prosperous and free constitutional Republic.”

Hornberger: “I absolutely support building a wall. I also support ending chain migration and the visa lottery program.”

Joyce: “We must build the wall. I will stand shoulder to shoulder with President Trump to defend our southern border and keep our people safe and sound. Border security isn't a talking point or a rallying cry — it's about protecting the sovereignty of the United States and protecting our people. The wall and border security are national security priorities, and I would be in strong support of these efforts. I praise the President's plan to use national guard and military to secure our borders until we can build the wall. We are a nation of immigrants and our country should be welcoming to those who want to come here legally, but we are also a nation of laws that must be respected and followed.”

Mastriano: “The first thing that must happen now is to build the wall. Pennsylvania spent $1.4 billion on illegals last year ($89 billion nationwide). This is madness. Take care of our people first. We must control who comes into our country and turn away those who should not be here (such as gang members, drug runners, etc.). Mexico will pay for this wall by a tariff on their goods and a surcharge on the money that the immigrants send back to their homes in Latin America. If Mexico wants a trade war, they will lose — as they have way more to lose than we do.”

Washabaugh: “Strong borders make a country. I support the president's border policies.”

Question: What other single issue do you hold that voters should know?

Bloom: “Jobs and opportunity for our citizens and our future generations are being crushed by irresponsible big government, oppressive red tape and regulations and high taxes. Without the many good jobs and opportunities our past generations had available to thrive and succeed, too many talented young people are fleeing our area for more prosperous regions or falling into dangerous despondency. These conditions, along with breakdowns in traditional values and increasingly fractured family structures, create the kind of environment where drug abuse, welfare abuse and crime spiral out of control. We must fight back by enacting policies that cut the size and scope of government, reduce taxes and unnecessary regulations, and defend our constitutional liberties, so we can once more unleash the power of our American free-enterprise system to grow jobs and lift people permanently from poverty to prosperity.”

Eichelberger: “Social issues are very important to me. I chair the Pro-Life Caucus in the Senate and sponsored many family values bills including the Marriage Protection Amendment. Our religious liberties are under attack today, and we need strong leaders who have been tested and who have not wavered from their principles.”

Halvorson: “Restoring vitality, prosperity and community to the district is my first priority. This is best achieved by reducing rather than enhancing federal involvement. I will work to lighten regulatory and taxation burdens — especially on small and medium-sized businesses, and especially on manufacturing enterprises. I oppose direct government meddling in the marketplace, and will instead work to create generalized, broad-based incentives for the development of business, employment and the creation of real wealth. I will also work to correct federal policies on agriculture that have contributed to the decline of the family farm, such as federal rules mandating low-fat milk in schools, and the absurd decision to remove country-of-origin labels from supermarket meats. My experience and abilities, my values, my faith and my willingness to take on the entrenched incumbent make me the most suitable candidate. Our citizens are fed up with career politicians and lobbyists. They want a representative who cares more about the next generation than the next election. They want someone who won't peddle their own influence and won't fall prey to the temptations of power. They want someone they can trust to oppose cronyism and corruption, to fight for the sanctity of all life, to defend the constitution and resist assaults on religious liberty. I am a committed supporter of President Trump's policies on trade and immigration. I support tariffs and other measures to bring back jobs from China. I support President Trump's campaign promise of drastic reductions in the number of H1-B visas, which are widely used to undercut the market power of American workers.”

Hornberger: “I also would like to restructure the tax brackets to give more money to the people.”

Joyce: “I am a supporter of President Trump's agenda. I believe that we have to destroy Obamacare once and for all, that we should be tough on trade and protect American workers, and that we have to continue to grow our economy. On that last point, we need a congressman who will stand up for people — and one of the first things we can do is make the tax cuts for individuals permanent. While President Trump wanted to make the tax cuts for workers permanent, the Democrats obstructed and used technicalities to stop that from happening. I think we should have predictability and that the government should let people keep more of what they earn. Making the tax cuts permanent would do just that.”

Mastriano: “I am the only combat veteran in this race, and will fight for your liberty and freedom. I will defend the unborn, fighting for life. I will defend our right to bear arms and to stand against the corrupting influence of left-wing policies determined to drive God out of our nation. It is time to restore American greatness by bringing God back to America again. I'm an outsider and fighter in the mode of Donald Trump. While the other candidates talk, I do and have done as I am a man of action the establishment knows that they cannot own; this is why they are throwing money at the easily controlled candidates. I will be your voice in Washington and will fight the corruption, and the feckless policies of the career politicians who are destroying our nation. Together let us go forth and save our country. Let future generations say that we rose up for such a time as this to save our country. Just as I fought for you in Iraq and Afghanistan, I will fight for you in Washington, D.C. Together, we can restore this nation to the greatness it once enjoyed.”

Washabaugh: “The Washabaugh family landed in Philadelphia Harbour on Sept. 23, 1734. We have been in Pennsylvania and this Congressional district for 283 years. I am a strong defender of the U.S. Constitution, Second Amendment and the individual rights of our citizens. I have traveled the world and have explored all seven continents, including Antarctica. I am a real estate and hotel developer. My projects put thousands of people to work and generate millions of dollars in economic revenue for our community. This is the background of a person we need to send to Washington. I have never run for political office; however, I have years of experience getting approvals with government. I know how it works. I am self-funding my campaign. I will not accept ‘establishment' big money trying to buy influence for when I get to Washington. Also, if we do not elect the right people for Congress, and I am referring to Republicans, they will organize with the Democrats and try to remove President Trump from office. This can't happen. We gave the keys for our store to the career politicians in Washington, D.C., and when we went back to check on things, we found that all the money in the cash register was gone. When I get to Washington, I plan to work with President Trump to get our keys back.”