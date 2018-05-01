Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Monessen teen charged in connection with drive-by shooting

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 9:48 a.m.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Updated 1 hour ago

A 16-year-old Monessen youth remained in custody Tuesday awaiting a preliminary hearing after being arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting last week.

Jamec Tavon Kizzie, 16, is accused of firing a shot from a 9mm handgun toward a crowd of people at about 8 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Lenawee Avenue, according to court records filed before District Judge Joseph Dalfonso.

The bullet nearly struck two people, Monessen police Lt. Dave Yuhasz reported. Witnesses told Yuhasz that they saw Kizzie, a passenger in a moving vehicle, extend the gun over its roof and fire one shot.

Police recovered a shell casing from the scene for forensic analysis, Yuhasz said.

Kizzie and the one of the victims had argued earlier in the evening, police said.

Police arrested Kizzie on Friday and charged him as an adult with attempted homicide and four counts of aggravated assault. He also is charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a minor and carrying a firearm without out a license.

At his arraignment hearing, Dalfonso ordered Kizzie held in the county juvenile detention center on $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled May 11.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me