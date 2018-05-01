Monessen teen charged in connection with drive-by shooting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 16-year-old Monessen youth remained in custody Tuesday awaiting a preliminary hearing after being arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting last week.

Jamec Tavon Kizzie, 16, is accused of firing a shot from a 9mm handgun toward a crowd of people at about 8 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Lenawee Avenue, according to court records filed before District Judge Joseph Dalfonso.

The bullet nearly struck two people, Monessen police Lt. Dave Yuhasz reported. Witnesses told Yuhasz that they saw Kizzie, a passenger in a moving vehicle, extend the gun over its roof and fire one shot.

Police recovered a shell casing from the scene for forensic analysis, Yuhasz said.

Kizzie and the one of the victims had argued earlier in the evening, police said.

Police arrested Kizzie on Friday and charged him as an adult with attempted homicide and four counts of aggravated assault. He also is charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a minor and carrying a firearm without out a license.

At his arraignment hearing, Dalfonso ordered Kizzie held in the county juvenile detention center on $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled May 11.

