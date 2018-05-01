Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Volunteers to buy, wrap, ship birthday presents for 200 kids

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 11:36 a.m.
Volunteers at Owens & Minor, Greensburg, with wrapped presents for A Soldier's Child Foundation last year.
Submitted
Volunteers at Owens & Minor, Greensburg, with wrapped presents for A Soldier's Child Foundation last year.
Owens & Minor General Manager Todd Croushore (left) and A Soldier's Child founder Daryl Mackin at the Greensburg Walmart checkout line in July 2017.
Submitted
Owens & Minor General Manager Todd Croushore (left) and A Soldier's Child founder Daryl Mackin at the Greensburg Walmart checkout line in July 2017.
A volunteer decorates the outside of a shipping box at Owens & Minor, Greensburg, last year.
Submitted
A volunteer decorates the outside of a shipping box at Owens & Minor, Greensburg, last year.

Updated 1 hour ago

For the second consecutive year, employees of Owens & Minor in Greensburg will shop and wrap birthday presents for children of deceased Iraq/Afghanistan military veterans.

An estimated 80 volunteers will gather at the Greengate Centre Walmart in Hempfield at 12:30 p.m. Friday for the shopping spree, sponsored by A Soldier's Child Foundation .

“Each volunteer will receive a list of likes and buy four to five presents for the child,” said Stephanie Bednar, Owens & Minor volunteer coordinator. “(Walmart) will have floaters throughout the store to help us shop.”

A Soldier's Child Foundation, based in Murfreesboro, Tenn., spends $25,000-$30,000 per shopping trip -- enough to buy birthday presents for 200 children.

“We spend about $100-$150 per child,” Bednar said.

The gifts will be loaded onto a truck and taken to Owens & Minor, 134 Industrial Park Road, Greensburg, where 150 volunteers will gather at 8:30 a.m. Saturday to wrap them and prepare them for shipment.

The presents will be sent to children up to age 18 whose birthdays are in June, Bednar said.

“We get a lot of contributions from the community, but we send to kids all over the country,” she said.

The partnership between Owens & Minor, a Richmond, Va.-based medical supply logistics company, and A Soldier's Child Foundation began several years ago when Owens & Minor CEO Cody Phipps contacted A Soldier's Child founder Daryl Mackin.

Mackin will be on hand for the Friday shopping spree. He founded A Soldier's Child in 2008 as a way to provide birthday presents to children who no longer have a parent to provide for them.

Volunteers who wrap the presents on Saturday draw and write messages on the outside of the shipping boxes. The company and foundation also host an annual birthday party for a qualifying child.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me