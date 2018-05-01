Volunteers to buy, wrap, ship birthday presents for 200 kids

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the second consecutive year, employees of Owens & Minor in Greensburg will shop and wrap birthday presents for children of deceased Iraq/Afghanistan military veterans.

An estimated 80 volunteers will gather at the Greengate Centre Walmart in Hempfield at 12:30 p.m. Friday for the shopping spree, sponsored by A Soldier's Child Foundation .

“Each volunteer will receive a list of likes and buy four to five presents for the child,” said Stephanie Bednar, Owens & Minor volunteer coordinator. “(Walmart) will have floaters throughout the store to help us shop.”

A Soldier's Child Foundation, based in Murfreesboro, Tenn., spends $25,000-$30,000 per shopping trip -- enough to buy birthday presents for 200 children.

“We spend about $100-$150 per child,” Bednar said.

The gifts will be loaded onto a truck and taken to Owens & Minor, 134 Industrial Park Road, Greensburg, where 150 volunteers will gather at 8:30 a.m. Saturday to wrap them and prepare them for shipment.

The presents will be sent to children up to age 18 whose birthdays are in June, Bednar said.

“We get a lot of contributions from the community, but we send to kids all over the country,” she said.

The partnership between Owens & Minor, a Richmond, Va.-based medical supply logistics company, and A Soldier's Child Foundation began several years ago when Owens & Minor CEO Cody Phipps contacted A Soldier's Child founder Daryl Mackin.

Mackin will be on hand for the Friday shopping spree. He founded A Soldier's Child in 2008 as a way to provide birthday presents to children who no longer have a parent to provide for them.

Volunteers who wrap the presents on Saturday draw and write messages on the outside of the shipping boxes. The company and foundation also host an annual birthday party for a qualifying child.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.