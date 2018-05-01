Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Cops: Scottdale man raped young girl over 5-year span

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
A 25-year-old Scottdale man was arrested Monday by borough police on charges of raping and sexually assaulting a young girl over a five-year-period.

Dylan Chiaramonte was arraigned on charges of rape, aggravated indecent assault, sexually assaulting a child less than 13-years-old and corruption of minors before South Huntingdon District Judge Charles Moore.

Officer Matthew Zelenak reported in an affidavit of probable cause that the victim alleged in a forensic interview at UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh that the abuse began in 2012 when she was four-years-old and continued for five years until 2017.

Zelenak said that police learned of the alleged assaults via a referral from Child Line, a statewide child abuse hotline.

Zelenak reported in court documents that Chiaramonte declined to be interviewed when contacted.

Chiaramonte's private attorney, Mark D. Bolkovac of Greensburg, said denies the charges and intends to challenge the allegations in court.

Chiaramonte was released on signature bond pending a preliminary hearing May 30 before Moore.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

