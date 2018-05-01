Bushy Run Battlefield to host open-air market in 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bushy Run Battlefield will host an open-air market this year.

The market, which will have a variety of vendors, will open May 26 and continue on the fourth Saturday of each month until Sept. 22.

The Bushy Run Battlefield Heritage Society will host the market as a way to attract visitors to the site — located at 1253 Bushy Run Road, near Jeannette — of a historic 1763 battle between British forces and Native Americans, said volunteer Rob Malley, market organizer.

“We get dog-walkers, joggers, kite-fliers and many other people using our grounds for outdoor fun. We thought we'd offer some more options for people to enjoy our beautiful park,” Malley said.

Each Bushy Run Market day, the battlefield gate will open at 6 a.m. for vendors and 8 a.m. for guests. There will be no setup after 7:30 a.m. The market will conclude at noon.

There is no fee for market space, but vendors must agree to donate at least 15 percent of their sales to the society. Those who donate more will be recognized on a sign.

Vendor space requests will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis, and must be made via email at market@bushyrunbattlefield.com . Vendors are responsible for all tables, tents or other equipment for their market space. No electricity will be provided.

Products deemed not acceptable include live animals, firearms and ammunition or other explosives. Contract sales (services, etc.) and third-party sales also are prohibited.

For more information on vendor requirements, visit www.bushyrunbattlefield.com .

