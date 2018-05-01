Plea deal reached in Jeannette beating case that left man paralyzed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kelly McKenzie said her paralyzed son's only desire more than five years after he was beaten on a Jeannette street was to have contact with his young daughter.

To make that happen, McKenzie said her family supported a plea deal approved Tuesday that allowed the two men who repeatedly kicked and punched Philip McKenzie on Father's Day 2012 to remain out of jail.

“Everything has changed. His main concern is that he wanted to see his daughter,” Kelly McKenzie said. “His desire is to see his baby, so there is that.”

That desire led Westmoreland County prosecutors to allow Robert Pasparage Jr., 25, of Latrobe and Raymond Horne, 27, of Jeannette to plead guilty to one count of aggravated assault in connection with the beating.

Police said Philip McKenzie was attempting to see his newborn daughter for his first Father's Day on June 17, 2012, when three men attacked him — including Pasparage, his baby's uncle.

Last weekend, Pasparage's sister allowed her now 6-year-old daughter to visit with her father for the first time since the beating. That move prompted the McKenzie family to seek an end to the criminal case that was scheduled for trial next week, Assistant District Attorney Leo Ciaramitaro said.

“The commonwealth is hopeful this plea will encourage Mr. Pasparage to convince his sister to keep contact with Mr. McKenzie,” Ciaramitaro said.

Philip McKenzie, who is a quadriplegic following the beating, was not in court Tuesday. He was recently hospitalized, his parents said.

Kelly McKenzie said her son's life has changed dramatically since the beating and hoped that the men responsible for his injuries understood the impact it had on all of their lives.

“For the last six years, I have watched my son die a little bit every day,” she said.

Common Pleas Judge Tim Krieger imposed the terms of the plea bargain, including that both Pasparage and Horne serve five years on intensive probation with one year of house arrest.

“What a tragic case. For a moment of stupidity, I wouldn't want to live with that,” Krieger said.

A third man involved in the beating, Tyler William Sinclair, 26, of Jeannette, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault in January and agreed to testify at trial against Pasparage and Horne.

Sinclair is scheduled to be sentenced May 22.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.