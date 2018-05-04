Historic precipitation drowns Western Pennsylvania in landslides

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bruce Roth can't remember a more active landslide season in Western Pennsylvania during his 30 years as a geotechnical engineer.

Blame the record-breaking wet weather.

"When you have more rain and the water table rises, that's a big factor in whether or not some of these slide-prone areas become unstable," said Roth, director of engineering for GAI Consultants in Homestead.

Record-setting precipitation has given way to hundreds of landslides across Southwestern Pennsylvania, according to a PennDOT count.

Some 70 slides have been reported in PennDOT's District 11, which includes Pittsburgh and Allegheny County. More than 200 have been reported in both District 10 (including Armstrong, Butler and Indiana counties) and District 12 (made up of Greene, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties.)

From Jan. 1 through this week, the region broke a more than century-old record with 18.71 inches of precipitation. The normal is 11.25 inches.

The previous wettest start to a year occurred in 1890, with 18.43 inches of precipitation, according to Chris Leonardi, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Moon.

The region's hilly areas, steep grades and geology are a perfect formula for landslides, Roth said.

Southwestern Pennsylvania is home to a type of rock called redbed — claystone that weakens and crumbles when it becomes wet. Redbed layers are particularly common in the region's hillsides.

"When redbed weathers to soil, that soil is very weak," Roth said. "Add water to that, and you have a landslide."

Redbed played a role in the dramatic landslide that covered Route 65 in Kilbuck in 2006.

"The areas with redbed are much more susceptible," said Roth, who worked on the Route 65 cleanup.

PennDOT provided the Tribune-Review with a list of active landslides in the region. While hundreds are listed, many go undocumented.

"The list includes major washout, small slips and slope failures," said Valerie Petersen, a PennDOT spokeswoman for District 12. "But the list is not all-inclusive. There are many rock-fall spots along our river valleys, too."

Last month, a portion of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh plummeted about 40 feet down a steep hill in a landslide that also took out an apartment building and threatened several others.

Petersen said that once a slide is stabilized and repaired, it comes off PennDOT's official list. Minor rock slides that may only take a few hours or a day for crews to fix do not make the list, she said.

"With how wet the ground has been in the last six months and longer, it's super-saturated and that combined with the soil composition we have in the area makes us prone to movement," she said.

The saturation is expected to continue through the weekend, with scattered thunderstorms expected to bring another inch of rain by Sunday.

Patrick Varine contributed to this report.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer.