Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Historic precipitation drowns Western Pennsylvania in landslides

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Friday, May 4, 2018, 7:09 a.m.
A section of a sliding hillside along Route 993 in North Huntingdon Township on Friday, April 20, 2018
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A section of a sliding hillside along Route 993 in North Huntingdon Township on Friday, April 20, 2018
Dirt and brush from a landslide in Pittsburgh’s West End blocks a ramp feeding traffic from Routes 51/19 to Route 51 (West Carson Street) and southbound Route 837 (Carson Street) on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.
Bob Bauder | Tribune-Review
Dirt and brush from a landslide in Pittsburgh’s West End blocks a ramp feeding traffic from Routes 51/19 to Route 51 (West Carson Street) and southbound Route 837 (Carson Street) on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.
Crews prepare the site of the Route 30 landslide for a contrator to begin work to build a new retaining wall and repair the roadway on April 18, 2018.
Theresa Clift | Tribune-Review
Crews prepare the site of the Route 30 landslide for a contrator to begin work to build a new retaining wall and repair the roadway on April 18, 2018.
A landslide closed Forward Avenue/Commercial Street in Squirrel Hill for more than week. One lane has been reopened.
WPXI
A landslide closed Forward Avenue/Commercial Street in Squirrel Hill for more than week. One lane has been reopened.
PennDOT crews work to clear a path for emergency vehicles through a landslide along Route 66 in Gilpin on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Joyce Hanz | For the Tribune-Review
PennDOT crews work to clear a path for emergency vehicles through a landslide along Route 66 in Gilpin on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf surveys the landslide that collapsed Route 30 , in East Pittsburgh, on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf surveys the landslide that collapsed Route 30 , in East Pittsburgh, on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Crews work on the the landslide that collapsed Route 30 , in East Pittsburgh, on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Crews work on the the landslide that collapsed Route 30 , in East Pittsburgh, on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
A car makes its way past a section of sliding hillside along Route 993 in North Huntingdon Township on Friday, April 20, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A car makes its way past a section of sliding hillside along Route 993 in North Huntingdon Township on Friday, April 20, 2018.
A landslide along Old Camp Horne Road in Kilbuck pushed dirt and rocks into the back of a house owned by Tom Tomaro. Tomaro, a township supervisor, is unsure if the house can be saved.
Bob Bauder | Tribune-Review
A landslide along Old Camp Horne Road in Kilbuck pushed dirt and rocks into the back of a house owned by Tom Tomaro. Tomaro, a township supervisor, is unsure if the house can be saved.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf surveys the landslide that collapsed Route 30 , in East Pittsburgh, on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf surveys the landslide that collapsed Route 30 , in East Pittsburgh, on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Crews work to clean up debris from a landslide in Pittsburgh's Duquesne Heights neighborhood on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Crews work to clean up debris from a landslide in Pittsburgh's Duquesne Heights neighborhood on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018.

Updated 8 hours ago

Bruce Roth can't remember a more active landslide season in Western Pennsylvania during his 30 years as a geotechnical engineer.

Blame the record-breaking wet weather.

"When you have more rain and the water table rises, that's a big factor in whether or not some of these slide-prone areas become unstable," said Roth, director of engineering for GAI Consultants in Homestead.

Record-setting precipitation has given way to hundreds of landslides across Southwestern Pennsylvania, according to a PennDOT count.

Some 70 slides have been reported in PennDOT's District 11, which includes Pittsburgh and Allegheny County. More than 200 have been reported in both District 10 (including Armstrong, Butler and Indiana counties) and District 12 (made up of Greene, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties.)

From Jan. 1 through this week, the region broke a more than century-old record with 18.71 inches of precipitation. The normal is 11.25 inches.

The previous wettest start to a year occurred in 1890, with 18.43 inches of precipitation, according to Chris Leonardi, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Moon.

The region's hilly areas, steep grades and geology are a perfect formula for landslides, Roth said.

Southwestern Pennsylvania is home to a type of rock called redbed — claystone that weakens and crumbles when it becomes wet. Redbed layers are particularly common in the region's hillsides.

"When redbed weathers to soil, that soil is very weak," Roth said. "Add water to that, and you have a landslide."

Redbed played a role in the dramatic landslide that covered Route 65 in Kilbuck in 2006.

"The areas with redbed are much more susceptible," said Roth, who worked on the Route 65 cleanup.

PennDOT provided the Tribune-Review with a list of active landslides in the region. While hundreds are listed, many go undocumented.

"The list includes major washout, small slips and slope failures," said Valerie Petersen, a PennDOT spokeswoman for District 12. "But the list is not all-inclusive. There are many rock-fall spots along our river valleys, too."

Last month, a portion of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh plummeted about 40 feet down a steep hill in a landslide that also took out an apartment building and threatened several others.

Petersen said that once a slide is stabilized and repaired, it comes off PennDOT's official list. Minor rock slides that may only take a few hours or a day for crews to fix do not make the list, she said.

"With how wet the ground has been in the last six months and longer, it's super-saturated and that combined with the soil composition we have in the area makes us prone to movement," she said.

The saturation is expected to continue through the weekend, with scattered thunderstorms expected to bring another inch of rain by Sunday.

Patrick Varine contributed to this report.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Bencschmitt.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me